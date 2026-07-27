Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

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Margit's avatar
Margit
1d

Didn’t Julius Caesar get murdered by the Roman Senators????? Can we expect the same in this case and have history repeat itself?????

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Bill Bradford's avatar
Bill Bradford
18h

Trump is Trump, NOT Caesar or Alexander! Sheesh, get a grip, will ya?.....

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