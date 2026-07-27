Via Global Research; first posted online July 24, 2026

Journalism as an honest career has been wrecked by journalism schools teaching that the purpose of journalism is to change society, not to report facts, by bought and paid for narratives that serve organized lobbies, by government and Israel Lobby censorship, and so on. When you read a news report today you not only cannot trust it, but the writing is so poor that often you cannot ascertain what the journalist is saying.

I have done my best to understand reports I have read of the attempt of the US Congress to use the 1973 War Powers Act to stop Trump’s use of US lives and money to turn Iran into a second Gaza for Israel.

Normally, it would be reprehensible for the US government to sacrifice the lives of American military men and women in order to advance Israel’s agenda of Greater Israel.

Why are Americans dying and paying for conquests for Israel’s agenda of Israeli rule from “the Nile to Pakistan”?

As my departed friend Kavanagh might have said: A smiling liar in an expensive suit.

Israeli-owned Trump pretends that the war he is forcing Americans to fight for Israel’s territorial expansion is being fought to prevent Iran from having a nuclear weapon. This is a blatant lie, just like the one Colin Powell told the UN about Iraq’s “weapons of mass destruction.”

Iran signed the nuclear non-proliferation treaty and has not enriched uranium to the level that could be used for nuclear weapons. All investigatory agencies attest to this fact.

Trump’s assertion that he is protecting Americans from “weapons of mass destruction” is identical to the lies the George W. Bush regime told when Secretary of State Colin Powell was sent to the UN to lie through his teeth about Saddam Hussein’s non-existent “weapons of mass destruction.”

As the lie worked on dumbshit Americans before, Trump and his Zionist allies assume it will work a second time. Trump might be correct that Americans never learn from being repeatedly bamboozled. Americans fall for whatever is made to sound patriotic.

As best as I can tell from “journalists” who never learned how to write, the US House of Representatives voted 214-208 in favor of a War Powers Act Resolution to cease military action in Iran.

This required some Republican help, such as Republican Representative Thomas Massie, who thinks the American people are more important than Trump’s service to Israel, and Republican Representatives Tom Barrett, Warren Davidson, and Brian Fitzpatrick who apparently see it the same way as Massie. You can see why Israel spent $32 million to remove Massie from Congress. And dumbshit Americans think they are a sovereign nation. Only Russia and Venezuela interfere in American elections. Never Israel.

Initially the US Senate passed the War Powers resolution to halt Trump’s war against Iran, but the Republican supporters reversed it when Israel’s man–Donald Trump–confronted them. In the re-vote, the US Senate rejected the resolution to end the illegal and unjustified war 47-49.

The War Powers Act of 1973 was the US Congress’ last attempt to restrain the US executive branch from overriding the US Constitution, which requires a declaration of war by Congress before going to war. The executive branch had eased America into a war in Vietnam without Congressional approval. That Congress did not impeach and remove the president, who had voided his oath of office by his unconstitutional war, was the first sign that America, like the Roman Republic, was transitioning into a Caesarship. It was Democrat Lyndon Johnson, not Republican Richard Nixon, who was responsible for the Vietnam war.

Trump’s Secretary of State Marco Rubio said “the War Powers Act is unconstitutional, 100 percent.” What does Rubio know about the Constitution? Nothing. It is the Trump regime’s initiation of war without a declaration of war by Congress that is unconstitutional. What Mark Rubio is saying is that any limitation on the power of the executive branch is unconstitutional.

This theory of the American state has been developing for some time. In 1992 Terry Eastland published a book, Energy in the Executive: The Case for the Strong Presidency that argued that the three branches of government–executive, legislative, and judicial–were not exactly equal and that the executive branch held the upper hand. We have actually experienced America’s wars and restrictions on the US Constitution’s ability to protect American citizens consistently evade the Constitution for decades.

As I have made the case, America, the United States, is the Constitution. When the Constitution is shredded, so is America. Without the Constitution, America no longer exists as America.

So now we have Caesar Trump, unconstrained by Congress, the Judiciary, and the people, at war with Iran in the service of Israel. This is the behavior of a Caesar, not the behavior of a US president as defined by the US Constitution who is sworn into office by his oath to protect the US Constitution. Trump protects Israel. Israel is not America. Trump does not protect America.

There is no attempt to impeach Trump, and there are no complaints from law faculties, from bar associations, presstitutes, organized interest groups, university presidents, corporate leaders, Christian denominations.

Just complaints from a few of us whose voices won’t be heard above the noise of “Iranian Nukes.”

Is Trump Caesar or Octavian? Who will be the next Caesar?

Follow us on Instagram and X and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost Global Research articles with proper attribution.

This article was originally published on the author’s blog.

Paul Craig Roberts was Assistant Secretary of the Treasury in the Reagan administration, associate editor and columnist for the Wall Street Journal, Business Week’s first outside columnist, columnist for the Scripps Howard News Service, contributor to the editorial page of the Los Angeles Times, and columnist for the main French and Italian newspapers, and for Creators Syndicate in Los Angeles.

He is a regular contributor to Global Research.