Why The Japanese Began to Hate

Original at this link

It would seem that the issue now endemic across The West, of unassimilable migrants and a government prepared to do, absolutely nothing about it, is becoming of serious concern to the Japanese.

Imagine that.

They’re taking exception to public displays of atrocious behaviour, harrassment and sexual assault of their women, the burning of their sacred spaces..

They have a problem with any of this? Would never have believed it.

And of course you can lay the blame for what’s going down at the same doorstep of the ones responsible for the disintegration of Europe…