Why Israel Is Screwed

I fortuitously discovered “Conversations among the Ruins” on my cellphone’s YouTube feed this morning. Like me, they’re a couple of Joe-Blow-Average guys, thinking about the world and what’s going down, and thus, their latest debate, which I have downloaded and reposted..

“Conversations” chooses not to name himself and his old man; probably wise, but does say this of himself:

My father’s got a brilliant mind, but he keeps it hidden away in the backwoods of Tennessee. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday I sit down for an hour with my old man and ask him what the Hell is going on in the world. The Israeli-Palestine conflict and the Russia-Ukraine conflict are our primary topics.

And of this particular conversation:

The conversation delves into the complexities of Israel’s military actions in Gaza, the political implications of Netanyahu’s leadership, and the global reactions to the humanitarian crisis. It explores the victim mentality within Israeli society, the impact of Zionism on identity and politics, and the long-term consequences of the ongoing conflict. 💣 Israel’s actions have led to permanent damage to its global reputation. 💣 Netanyahu’s political survival is tied to extremist elements in his coalition. 💣 The military strategy in Gaza is fraught with challenges and risks. 💣 Many Israelis support a ceasefire, contrary to government actions. 💣 The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is worsening, with significant civilian casualties. 💣 The victim mentality in Israel complicates the perception of criticism. 💣 Zionism’s impact on identity is profound and multifaceted. 💣 Global reactions to Israel’s actions are increasingly critical. 💣 The long-term consequences of the conflict may lead to a shift in support for Israel. 💣 The future of Zionism is uncertain without U.S. backing.

One thing I have certainly noticed over the past nearly 23 months is the Jewish “Victim Mentality” that “Conversations” and his Dad speak of — and their consistent tendency to blame everyone but themselves for the consequences resulting from their own collective atrocious behaviour. 😳 When you read their history and notice the identical bad reputation, the identical appalling accusations leveled against them… In places as far apart in space and time as Ancient Greece, Ancient Rome, The Byzantine Empire, 8th Century Visigothic Spain, Medieval Italy and England, Renaissance Germany, 18th and 19th Century Poland and Russia; when you learn Japan expelled them in 2 waves in the early 20th Century; the first thing Mao Tse-tung did when he gained power in China was to expel the Jews…

In the immortal words of Monty Python: “Even the police, began to sit up, and take notice!”

Until Next…

Capt. Roy Harkness