Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Hamilton's avatar
Dave Hamilton
22m

Because zionists used exaggerated history of ww2 to indoctrinate Americans into irrational subservience.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Capt. Roy Harkness
Stevo Živak's avatar
Stevo Živak
4m

People are in the deep sleep now because there comfort lives . Is to late for al in this world . Globalist have their gol depopulation of humanity is fact!!!! This is only beginning of pain.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Capt. Roy Harkness · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture