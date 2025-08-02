I first became aware of Chilean-American Gonzalo Lira with his pseudonymous video series for young men in which he called himself “Coach Red Pill”. He was working out of London, presented as a very serious, well-groomed middle aged gentleman with shall we say, “a right-wing perspective”? A little later seems he married a Ukrainian woman, had a couple of kids with her, wound up in Ukraine a few years before the fun began… He continued his presentations, under his own name, his appearance growing gradually wilder and wilder, and — one might say very imprudently — was highly critical of the Zelenskyy regime and not coincidentally, of State Department policies under that arch-bitch, Victoria Nuland…

It’s remarkable how ugly Victoria became over the years. What was it Hannah Arendt said about “The banality of Evil”? 🤔 Well.. I guess she’d know… 🙄

The inevitable happened I suppose, he was arrested attempting escape crossing the border into Hungary, died shortly thereafter in a Ukrainian prison and Victoria / The State Department, true to form, did absolutely nothing to help him.

The above vignette was only on-line for a few hours before he (wisely) took it down, I grabbed it as soon as I watched it; “yt-dlp” is a marvelous little tool, free download, strongly recommended. I’ve reposted it before together with my repost of Paul Craig Roberts’ “The Moral Conscience of the Western World Has Been Silenced” ... And lastly, Voltaire did not say “You know who rules you by whom you are not allowed to criticize”. It was uttered much more recently by one Kevin Alfred Strom, of whom Brave Browser’s AI crisply informs me is:

“an American neo-Nazi and Holocaust denier.”

And CIA-controlled Wikipedia says “is an American white nationalist and neo-Nazi from Virginia who founded the National Vanguard.[1] In 2008, Strom pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.[2][3]”

Still, as far as I’m concerned “a rose by any other name”. 🤨

Regrettably, Strom was busted and served 23 months’ imprisonment for possession of child pornography; I say “regrettably” because of course that wrecks his credibility just a little more... Still, given I learned of this from Wikipedia and The Southern Poverty Law Center, (which admits to their credit he “claimed the child porn came from an online forum he’d visited and that he had not intentionally downloaded it onto his computer” — you have got to be so careful when you’re on-line 😱) I’d like to know more about the circumstances. A lot more.

Kevin Alfred Strom in 2006

Until Next Time,

Captain Roy Harkness