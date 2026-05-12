Events since the Mossad-instigated false flag / psy-op of October 7 and subsequent reportage of collective Jewish behaviour and attitudes are filling me with unmingled horror. The almost 80-years-running genocide in Occupied Palestine, the unjustifiable, unwinnable, and cataclysmic war presently being foisted on Iran by Donald Trump on Bibi Netanyahu’s/Israel’s behalf, and of course the West being overwhelmed by unassimilable migrants are just three examples. If the below is what they’re saying public, what are they saying when they think we’re not listening?

And if you think this crisis is recent, you think this is just Western Europe, I beg you to give this a perusal:

Thus my reposting of Tobias Langdon’s article. Meanwhile the question I put to Brave’s AI, “What can you tell me about Tobias Langdon who writes for The Occidental Observer and Unz.com?” gave me this answer:

Tobias Langdon is a prolific contributor to The Occidental Observer and The Unz Review, having published over 394 entries across these platforms as of recent records. His writing is characterized by anti-leftist, anti-immigration, and antisemitic rhetoric, often framing contemporary political movements as part of a hostile takeover of Western civilization. Langdon’s articles frequently argue that leftism and Jewish influence are the primary drivers of societal decay, promoting a hierarchy of victimhood that he claims elevates certain minorities while punishing white men. He employs a style that blends cultural criticism with conspiracy theories, often citing works like The Protocols of the Elders of Zion to support his claims about media control and political manipulation. Key themes in his work include: 💣 Critique of Transgenderism: He describes transgender identity as an “absurd concept” and argues that transgender individuals manipulate leftist power structures to gain privilege over other groups, such as Black women or biological feminists. 💣 Anti-Immigration Stance: He characterizes immigration as an “abomination” that destroys national cohesion, specifically opposing non-white immigration and framing the concept of a “nation of immigrants” as a lie propagated by Jewish interests. 💣 Antisemitic Conspiracies: He repeatedly asserts that Jews control the media, academia, and political discourse to advance a globalist agenda, often using derogatory language and conspiracy theories to depict Jewish people as a monolithic, malevolent force undermining Western culture. 💣 Political Cynicism: He views political movements, including the British Labour Party, as complicit in protecting criminal elements (such as rape gangs) and suppressing dissent from white working-class populations.

I’m surprised Prime Minister Starmer hasn’t locked him up for a few years just on general principle, meanwhile the points proffered by Brave AI are so painfully obvious they beggar comment.. 😱 You’d have to be thick as two planks not to see it: All true. All undeniable. But then the truth is often inimicable to The Official Narrative… 🤔

And with that, I leave you with Mr. Langdon’s meditations on just one aspect of our disintegration.

À la recherche du temps perdu

Captain Roy Harkness

A Hebrew hammers the White West: Jews hate Christianity because it represents White Europe (image from the Guardian )

In fact, an attack on Jews is an attack on dedicated enemies of Britain. And Sackman knows that perfectly well. Her close colleague Lord Hermer, Britain’s “anti-fascist” Jewish attorney-general, enthusiastically participated in lawfare against British soldiers that was later exposed as based entirely on lies. Hermer and Sackman are still overseeing lawfare against soldiers in the Special Forces. In other words, they hate Britain and have always sought to undermine the welfare of British Whites. There’s an irony in the knife-attack on the two Jews in London that will go completely unremarked in the mainstream. The attack was created by Jews themselves, because they are directly responsible for the flooding of Western nations with alien and unassimilable groups like Somalis, Afghans and Pakistanis. Those three groups are both non-White and Muslim, so what’s not to like for Jews?

White costumes for an anti-White legal elite : Sarah Sackman, Shabana Mahmood and Richard Hermer (image from Wikipedia )

As enemies of Britain, Jews have imported non-White Muslims as footsoldiers in the Jewish war against the White West. In other words, Jews imported Muslims to harm the White and historically Christian majority whose ancestors they blame for millennia of undeserved persecution. And you don’t have to take my word for that. No, take the word of Jews themselves. Here’s the Jewish “peace activist” Uri Avnery explaining why Jews love Muslim immigration:

But the central Jewish role in Muslim migration will not be discussed in the anguished commentary about that stabby Somali in London. Whilst slathering Jews with sympathy and sycophancy, the mainstream media will not ask why Britain has so many Somalis. That very interesting question has a very simple answer. Britain has so many Somalis thanks to the little-known Barbara Roche, an intensely ethnocentric Jew who served as minister of immigration under the dedicated shabbos-goy Tony Blair:

A Semitic supporter of stabby Somalis: the migration-maven Barbara Roche unfolds the “ British story of migration ” in 2011

The most incredible revelations [about New Labour’s conspiracy to open Britain’s borders] concern Barbara Roche, a little-known MP who was immigration minister between 1999 and 2001. During this period, she quietly adopted policies — with Mr Blair’s approval — that changed the face of the UK. […] Like [Jack] Straw, Blair was careful never publicly to mention the rising number of immigrants from India and Pakistan who could now enter Britain. Nor did he consider how to provide housing, schools and healthcare for an additional 300,000 people arriving a year.Least of all did either of them question whether the immigrants would have any effect on the lives of the British working class. (Nine years later, a report by the Migration Advisory Committee found that 23 British workers had been displaced for every 100 foreign-born workers employed here.)Could this chicanery get any worse? It did — with the appointment of Barbara Roche as Junior Immigration Minister. Blair’s only instruction to her was to deport bogus asylum seekers. But Roche wasn’t playing. In her first conversation with a senior immigration official, she was candid: ‘I think asylum seekers should be allowed to stay. Removal takes too long, and it’s emotional.’ Even the word ‘bogus,’ she maintained, created a negative feeling.‘It was clear Roche wanted more immigrants to come to Britain,’ recalled Stephen Boys-Smith, the new head of the immigration directorate. ‘She didn’t see her job as controlling entry, but by looking at the wider picture “in a holistic way” she wanted us to see the benefit of a multicultural society.’ Jack Straw never openly contradicted Roche — it simply wasn’t worth the risk of alienating the Labour Party. So she set to work on a speech, in which she outlined the advantages of reducing controls to immigration and portrayed asylum seekers as skilled labour. She didn’t discuss what she was going to say with Straw. […]‘Well done, Barbara,’ Blair told Roche soon [after the speech]. Despite its controversial content, her speech passed relatively unnoticed. But migrants quickly grasped its importance and passed the news on to their friends and family across the world. Labour was letting more people in, they told them, and — unlike other European countries — Britain would provide benefits and state housing. […]One of Roche’s legacies was hundreds more migrants camped in squalor in Sangatte, outside Calais, where they tried to smuggle themselves onto lorries. News about the new liberalism — and in particular the welfare benefits — now began attracting Somalis who’d previously settled in other EU countries. Although there was no historic or cultural link between Somalia and Britain, more than 200,000 came. Since most were untrained and would be dependent on welfare, the Home Office could have refused them entry. But they were granted ‘exceptional leave to remain’. (

22 Dead Goyim vs Two Dead Jews: the mud-flood matters only when it harms Jews

That explains why Jews have imported millions of Muslims and other non-Whites into the West against the will of the White majority. Even as they imported those “natural allies,” Jews demonized White opposition as racist and xenophobic, drafting and imposing harsh laws to suppress White resistance and intimidate Whites into silence. Non-Whites have been murdering, raping and exploiting Whites for decades, but that was seen by Jews as a feature, not a bug, of non-White migration. Now that their “natural allies” are turning on them too, Jews are posing as innocent victims and demanding more power and privilege. They’re also pumping out risible lies. Here is the proudly homosexual and intensely ethnocentric Jew Jonathan Sacerdoti addressing gullible goyim in the cuckservative

Jonathan Sacerdoti , a proudly homosexual and intensely ethnocentric Jew

In fact, the true “values” of Jews are ethnocentrism and authoritarianism. That’s why Jews have attacked and undermined Western “freedoms” like free speech, free enquiry and free association. The hugely celebrated — and

As in America, so in Australia: a few of the Jews who worked to end the White Australia policy

Right across the West, countless Whites have been murdered, raped, beaten, robbed and otherwise harmed by the mud-flood of mass migration overseen by Jews. But, as noted, the harm done to Whites is a feature, not a bug, of the mud-flood. And now that the mud-flood is belatedly harming its creators, Jews are playing the victim and wailing that “Jews don’t feel safe anywhere,” that “Jews live in fear in 21st-century Britain,” that “Britain’s Jews no longer feel at home,” that “Ireland’s Jews have never felt lonelier.” But none of this wailing is accompanied by any honesty or self-criticism. Jews don’t excel at honesty and self-criticism. Instead, they excel at self-pity. Here’s Jonathan Sacerdoti again:

Britain’s Jews are quietly preparing to leave the country

I sat in the synagogue where I grew up last night, waiting to interview Colonel Richard Kemp, the retired senior officer of the British Army who served for nearly three decades across Northern Ireland, the Balkans, the Middle East, and Afghanistan. Our conversation would end a service marking the transition between Israel’s Memorial Day for its fallen and its Independence Day. A British Jew and a British Colonel, in a room full of emotion, pride, and more than a little apprehension, after a week in which multiple arson attacks on Jewish-linked sites have taken place in London. There was an uncomfortable sense of the fall of Rome in the air. […]

At the dinner afterwards, intended to celebrate Israel’s independence, the tone across the room was not celebratory in any simple sense. The conversations were sober, even heavy. People spoke to me openly about decline, about Britain, about the condition of Jewish life here. And, strikingly, they spoke about contingency plans. Where they might go. When they might leave. What threshold would trigger that decision. What was most unsettling was not necessarily the content of these discussions, but their assumption. They spoke as if departure were not hypothetical, but eventually necessary.

I could have built a life in Israel. I can see it clearly enough to know it would have been a good life. Many British Jews share that sense: Israel is not merely a refuge of last resort, an ‘insurance policy’ against catastrophe. Over its decades of existence, it has become something far more substantial. It is a functioning, dynamic country with its own culture, strengths, and tensions. It is a real alternative life, not just a theoretical escape from danger. […] And yet most of us chose Britain. Not by accident, but deliberately. This is the path we continued, the society we invested in, the place where our lives took shape. Britain has offered opportunity, stability, and a sense of belonging that is not easily relinquished. It is our home. We want it to be our refuge. (“Britain’s Jews are quietly preparing to leave the country,” The Spectator, 22nd April 2026

Yes, those Jews “deliberately” chose to live in Britain. And deliberately chose to flood Britain with Muslims and other “natural allies.” And deliberately chose to demonize Whites as racists and xenophobes for resisting that mud-flood. After all, don’t forget that “Welcome the Stranger” is an unshakeable Jewish value! But the mud-flood has now begun to harm Jews too, so they’re “quietly preparing” to flee to Israel, where that unshakeable Jewish value of “Welcome the Stranger” has mysteriously failed to apply for so many decades. In fact, there are only three unshakeable Jewish values. I mentioned two of them above: ethnocentrism and authoritarianism. Here’s the third: hypocrisy. Unfortunately for Jews, Hebrew hypocrisy is becoming more and more obvious to more and more goyim.

(Via Unz.com; republished from The Occidental Observer by permission of author or representative)