Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

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Tazweld's avatar
Tazweld
1h

You think the Jew are bad. You haven't seen anything yet when people of Islam bring Sharia Law in.

The Jew has been bad for society since Rome was in power and the Jew killed one of their own. Jesus was a jew.

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