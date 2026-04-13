Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

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Last Man Standing's avatar
Last Man Standing
12h

I admire your dedication and commitment to the Christian faith. Based on teaching I have no argument with your work as it stands. My contention is that we don’t have all the data, therefore, religion is not factually sound until compared with data outside religion.

I spent fifty years searching hidden scriptures and other faiths. I found only one common tenet, love your neighbor. That is where I stand. That is the hill I am willing to die for. My final commitment to those still searching - keep searching.

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Dennis liam ardell's avatar
Dennis liam ardell
11h

This is why I always liked

A song by a rock group

“ The Birds.”

“ Jesus is always right with me.”

Recall , in the New Testament

( I’m an Irish, Catholic - so like most Catholics - I never was able to quote any words from the Bible

Exactly - the Old Testament was ignored ( so happy about that -

Jesus : “ pointed out that loving your neighbor as yourself ; having a desire to be treated as you would wish to be treated

Was entirely different from the Jewish - understanding of just who your neighbor is .

Jesus: everybody .

Jews : only Jews.

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