We Have to Talk About Digital ID (Again)

by Truthstream Media
Capt. Roy Harkness
Nov 15, 2025

I gather our new Prime Murderer Mark Carnage is dead keen on both Digital IDs and Central Bank Digital Currencies. I’ll let Melissa do the talking, other than to remark — just as if the past 5 years weren’t more than enough — everyone in this country lives at the mercy of a criminal gang of murderous psychopaths. Do you really wish to live in the Hellscape these Demonic Entities have planned for us?

I repeat Katy Hopkins 4 pearls of wisdom, in the hopes they’ll penetrate:

Have a good time…🙄
Captain Roy Harkness

