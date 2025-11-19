Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Watch out, Canada (Ksi Lisims LNG)

Honest Government Ad
Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
Nov 19, 2025

By The Juice Media

The Canadian Government has made an ad about the proposed MAGA-billionaire-owned Ksi Lisims LNG terminal in British Columbia, and it’s surprsingly honest and informative!

👉 CREDITS

🔹 Produced by Patrons of The Juice Media

🔹 Written by Giordano for The Juice Media

🔹 Performed by Liv Rian: / livrian_

🔹 Research assistance by Kai Nagata: / dogwoodbc

🔹 Additional writing by Aaron Hagey-MacKay ‪@The_Goose_Media‬

🔹 Map VFX by Brent: / yahtzio

🔹 Lax’Yip drone footage by Luc Ryan

🔹 Thanks to Gwii Lok’im Gibuu, Watakhayetsxw and Drew for photo permissions

🔹 Murujuga footage by Gerard Mazza

🔹 Thank you to the Peace & Unity Summit for welcoming us on the Gitxsan Lax’Yip. Misyh! 🙏

00:00 Mark Carney’s budget

00:16 Ksi Lisims LNG

01:09 American-owned project

01:52 North Coast Transmission Line

02:16 Prince Rupert Gas Transmission pipeline (PRGT)

02:30 Gitxsan & Gitanyow

02:44 Fast-track list

03:02 Woodside Energy

03:45 Summing up

04:01 Call to action

