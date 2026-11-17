Original Video on this link.

“Here’s the thing guys: It’s always good to be prepared for the worst; having a 72-hour kit, knowing how to get information without relying on one system; keeping some cash, gold and silver; and thinking for yourself is smart, no matter what. But it is not likely anything is going to happen tomorrow during a publicly announced test. Real manufactured events, if and when they come, tends to happen when people aren’t sitting around waiting for them. The bigger risk is the long-term conditioning... the steady drip of fear, that makes people hand over more control in exchange for promised safety. So please: Stay alert, and always question the narrative…”

— Dan Dicks

I remember my Mom’s words of caution from over 20 years ago: “Who is telling you this, why are they telling you?” Recall 9/11, already 25 years in the past... 🤔 I quote from Wade Frazier’s “A Healed Planet”:

In the most protected airspace on Earth (over Washington D.C.), America’s entire national security apparatus was caught flatfooted, and the Secretary of Defense himself sat in his office as a plane hit the Pentagon, where he was working, nearly an hour after the first World Trade Center tower was hit;

On 9/11, there were numerous war games being engaged in by the U.S. Air Force and NORAD, with even one “live” hijacking plane in the air; this may help explain the non-response by the USA’s military to the hijackings, and is eerily similar to the fake assassination attempt on JFK that turned into a real one - and the Bush family is intimately connected to both events;

In the days leading up to 9/11, a highly unusual number of share options of both United and American Airlines were sold short (betting the share price would decline), and the profits made by those speculators may have amounted to many millions of dollars…

On the one hand, absolutely: “Be Prepared”. On the other, always keep in mind the Government and the Media are not to be trusted, under any circumstances. So maybe something awful won’t happen tomorrow… or maybe it will... 😱😘

À la prochaine,

Capt. Roy Harkness