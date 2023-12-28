Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Barry Varkel
Dec 28, 2023

Hi Roy,

It's a bit different here in (forlorn) South Africa. More Louisiana style (see below).

Although nothing is impossible on the part of the govt.

In the west, the general populace has been pussified, so no keyboard warriors will be able to do anything other than type or scream or moan.

I remember taking a walking tour in New Orleans in 2,009 in the cemetery area near all the Hollywood film stars' fancy residences.

Our guide - who was well spoken, educated, knowledgeable, and looked like he had means - told us how he sat tight on the porch of his house after Katrina had ended and waited for the marauding brothers from the outside areas to come - African style - on a mission of pillage and theft.

Shotgun in hand, he clipped each and every brother who set foot on his property, until they left him and his property alone and rampaged and stripped the rest to floorboards and foundations.

The point I make is any call to arms ain't going to happen except in Hicksville or Skid Row. The average American will do nothing but comply. Covid is evidence of that.

So I hear you my brother, but all this foot stamping and air punching is just fake hype and wishful thinking.

They've won, so just enjoy the rest of days however long or short they might be. Intellectually what you say is appealing but Intellect and physical pushback don't live in the same home.

Happy 28 December 2023.

Much love,

Barry

4 replies by Capt. Roy Harkness and others
Hannahlehigh
Dec 28, 2023

I know elections are fake and so is pretty much everything else going on in the US, the House, the Senate and especially the WH, president Peters doesn't know where or who he is most days. I know shit is coming and what do we do,, they're saying by May of next year theres going to be the start of a crash like never before seen, worse than the Great Depression, but not many know about it. We are up there in age, Im 71 and my husband is 68 and still works everyday pretty much, so yes we could sell soon and I know it would go fast but then what, maybe buy an RV and travel to the mountains to hide out, who knows. I have thought of leaving the country but we'd have to go to Mexico, it's our only decent option. The question is, when will the shitstorm hit, May or later, I do believe by the end of next year we wont recognize our country because we have zero leaders in any province with balls to say "enough is enough" The WEF owns most all of them and they will bed down with any one of them if asked to, sad isn't it.

1 reply by Capt. Roy Harkness
12 more comments...

