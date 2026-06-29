United Nations Agenda 2030

Link to the Original YouTube Post

Sandi Adams and friends discuss the implications of UN Agenda 2030 for The Emerald Isle; same as for the rest of us, wholesale depopulation, extinguishment of our cultures with mass migration, destruction of Christianity, imprisonment within 15-minute cities, enslavement with Digital IDs and Chinese-style social credit; annihilation of human dignity with the ending of any kind of meaningful employment and utter dependence on Universal Basic Incomes. I don’t know about any of you, but I do not want to live in the future the Parasites have planned for us. But I’m just one person. Taxation and other forms of government theft takes 42% of my income. Rent sucks up nearly 60% of the remainder. At 67 I work full-time so my 69-year-old wife can work part-time so she can devote her energies caring for her 30-year-old daughter who after multiple doses of the Covid Lethal Injections, will never again be well enough to work. I suppose I’m better off than the majority of North Americans in that I can put my hands on more that $400 cash if there’s an emergency. Still, after 40 years of dead-end shit-jobs and getting nowhere in life what I have now is paradise compared to what’s in store… for the survivors… 🤔

From Hieronymus Bosch’ The Garden of Earthly Delights , created between 1490 and 1500; a portion of the third panel illustrating Hell. Welcome to Agenda 2030 and The New World Order.

All I can do — as per my job description — is observe and report, in the hopes I’ll wake others up, and possibly pushback will begin that will put a stop to what’s coming. Even if more and more it looks as though the only thing that will save us truly, will be Divine Intervention. But as Arthur Koestler warned nearly 60 years ago, “God has left the receiver off the hook, and we’re running out of time.”