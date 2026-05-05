Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

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Siniša Spajić's avatar
Siniša Spajić
16m

Exactly!!!!

I have been saying this for a while..

Trump has turned America into Apartheid Protection Inc.

Trump has dragged America and its people into the nefarious world of israeli bloodletting, genocide and war crimes..

We, the great American nation, are now nothing but part of the Jewish Mob..

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Geoff Pearson's avatar
Geoff Pearson
25m

Trump is destroying the world with this bullshit Israel American war all for profit for himself and his mates 🙄

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