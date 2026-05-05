A complaint has been laid against me to Substack HQ by another who shall go nameless, citing my “duplicating and spreading Nazi propaganda” and “spinning fabricated antisemitic stories based on (imaginative and/or debunked) false ‘evidence’…

… And earlier complaining directly to me about “age-old antisemitism”. 🤨

But you know? The “antisemitic stories” and the searing criticisms of Israel? Lately they’re pretty much writing themselves… 🤔 148 Iranian sailors drowned at sea in a war crime committed by the American navy on behalf of Israel.

How can we as human beings allow these monsters to get away with it? How do we put a stop to it?

IRIS Deena

It wasn’t only that Trump’s war for Israel against Iran killed 180 children with an attack on a girl’s school. The Trump regime did the same thing to an Iranian Navy ship that Israel did to the USS Liberty. Trump attacked a disabled and unarmed Iranian ship in international waters and murdered 148 Iranians returning from an international naval exercise in India. It seems as if Indian and Sri Lankan officials contributed to the dishonorable and criminal action by denying or delaying response to the Iranian ship’s request for safe harbor once the ship’s officers were aware that they were being followed by the US submarine Charlotte. Either threats or bribes would suffice to achieve Indian and Sri Lankan participation in murder.

Apparently Trump wanted some evidence that he had “sunk the Iranian navy.” Secretary of War Hegseth bragged about the war crime. You can read the facts here:

IRIS Dena sinking: Survivors testimony, diplomatic delays, and US-India-Sri Lanka role:

https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/525994/IRIS-Dena-sinking-Survivors-testimony-diplomatic-delays-and

It is sad that the US Navy has been so demoralized that it will commit a cowardly act in order to support Trump’s war propaganda. John Helmer identifies the US Navy officers who are responsible for what does seem to be a war crime.

https://johnhelmer.net/not-so-quiet-death-the-us-order-to-kill-the-iranian-navys-dena-and-its-crew/

The question for all of us is what has happened to America that our government commits war crimes for Israel?