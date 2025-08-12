By Frank Bergmann, via Slay News.

A leading cancer specialist is sounding the alarm over what he calls catastrophic genetic disruptions linked directly to Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

Dr. John Catanzaro, CEO of Neo7 Bioscience and a veteran in integrative oncology with over 25 years of clinical experience, is warning that the technology should be banned before it causes further harm.

After reviewing damning new evidence, the renowned oncologist has declared that mRNA injections are a “hazard to humanity.”

Catanzaro says his latest research reveals thousands of genes being thrown into chaos after “vaccination.”

He warns that the genetic havoc being wreaked by the mRNA “vaccines” is triggering aggressive cancers, neurological collapse, vascular inflammation, and dangerous amyloid buildups in the body.

“Within months of vaccination, these people had developed some serious cancers,” Catanzaro said.

“These people were perfectly healthy before.”

He noted that the outcomes are even worse with repeated “boosters.”

Catanzaro’s peer-reviewed study compared genetic signaling data from healthy individuals before COVID-19 and “vaccination” to those who had received mRNA shots.

The results were stark and confirm that transcription errors skyrocketed from a normal 2.5% to between 60% and 75% in the “vaccinated.”

Transcription errors are the genetic “typos” that sabotage cellular function, Catanzaro explains.

These errors dismantle tumor-suppressing mechanisms, flip protective genes into cancer-promoters, collapse mitochondrial pathways, and leave immune defenses in ruins.

The body, he warns, becomes “totally disoriented,” meaning the mRNA-injected are wide open to disease.

In just 12 months, Catanzaro’s clinic has seen nine cases of glioblastoma, one of the deadliest brain cancers, in patients who were healthy before their shots.

He also reports sharp increases in bladder, breast, colon, and other aggressive cancers.

While health officials, corporate media outlets, sleazy “fact checkers,” and pharmaceutical companies insist mRNA “vaccines” cannot alter DNA, Catanzaro points to biological mechanisms like reverse transcriptase that allow integration into the host genome.

Catanzaro raised the alarm on his findings during a new interview.

This issue, Catanzaro warns, is creating long-term, potentially irreversible damage.

“The risk for host genome effects is very high,” he warned.

“This technology needs to be banned. It is a hazard to humanity.”

WATCH: Alarming new study suggests mRNA vaccines create genetic havoc

Unlike traditional vaccines, mRNA shots have no built-in “off switch.”

Once injected, the synthetic spike protein drives abnormal protein production that the body cannot control.

Catanzaro warns that the spike protein from the injections is far more destructive than the virus’s own.