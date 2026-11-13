This Is Not A Drill; What You Need To Know!!

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/3389This Is Not A Drill; What You Need To Know!!Dan Dicks / Press for TruthCapt. Roy HarknessNov 13, 20263389ShareTranscriptOriginal at this link.You could have knocked me down with a feather with Dan’s conclusion.Magnificat Anima Mea Dominum…Capt. Roy HarknessDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksCapt. Roy Harkness’ Substack reply rulesCapt. Roy Harkness’ SubstackSubscribeAuthorsCapt. Roy HarknessRecent Posts The Synagogue of SatanNov 5 • Capt. Roy HarknessThe Pornographic Genocidal Compound Interest Stone Cold Sober Kosher BluesOct 26HHS Secretary RFK, Jr. Excuses GENOCIDE Against Children in Bizarre Social PostOct 9 • Capt. Roy HarknessThe Siberian “Plague” the Ventilator, and the mRNA That Was Already Waiting!!!Oct 6 • Capt. Roy HarknessBelleville synagogue targeted with gunfire on Yom KippurSep 22 • Capt. Roy HarknessThe Echo of the GlenSep 15 • Capt. Roy HarknessHow Canada’s Healthcare System Legalized MurderSep 10 • Capt. Roy Harkness