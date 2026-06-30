This Canada Day Feels Different

Canada Uncensored’s Original at this link.

Yeah. Pretty much the size of it. 🙄

Meanwhile yesterday this stinking piece of excrement was waiting in our mailbox 💩:

I’ll spare you the rest of this noxious mass. Nothing in there about the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (UNDRIPA), which nullifies “Fee Simple” and will hand the country back to the “First Nations.” Nothing about that little bastard Justin Castreau signing the UN “Compact on Migration” in 2017 resulting in (in effect) $80,000 / year tax free to each and every migrant legal or illegal, coming to Canada. Nothing about the Liberals’ shut-down of pipelines and the energy industry. Nothing about the $26 billion being given carte blanche to the (illegal, dictatorial) Zelenskyy Government in Ukraine, not a word about the homeless encampments dotting Victoria and other cities like plague pustules, in one of which a couple years back I nearly got myself killed…

Nothing about the senseless, merciless slaughter at Universal Ostrich Farms, nothing on what was done to The Truckers, nothing about Bills C-8 (“An Act respecting cyber security, amending the Telecommunications Act and making consequential amendments to other Acts”), C-9 (The “Combating Hate Act”), C-22 (“The Lawful Access Act, 2026”) or C-34 (“The Safe Social Media Act”), all of which will turn this third-world shithole into North Korea if not “Airstrip One” from Nineteen Eighty-Four, as the Liberals continue to implement their Globalist/WEF agenda come Hell and High Water, and the walls of the prison house rise around us.

And all the above… is just off the top of my head! 🤨😱 And not even mentioning the Covid Scamdemic and its appalling aftermath. I was thinking of writing Ms. McLean a letter, but merely to summarize what those criminal psychopaths (ie, “The Liberals”) have done to Canada since Justin Castreau “won” the election in 2015 would take about 50 pages and I’d just get arrested and imprisoned for it anyway. 😲

In conclusion? They’re brave words, “Canada Uncensored”; but what are any of us to do? You resist, you’re risking homelessness or imprisonment, or worse. Have you ever studied The Bolshevik Revolution? Looked into the Wiemar Republic’s hyperinflation? Ever read Nineteen Eighty-Four? Or the UN’s “Agenda 2030”? Time you did. I for one will not be celebrating “Canada Day” — or rather, “Dominion Day”. At 67 I’m working full-time because I’ll never be able to afford to retire, but also because I’m supporting my 69-year-old wife who is working part-time to devote her waning energies to care for her 30-year-old daughter who, thanks to 4 doses of the Covid Lethal Injection, will never again be well enough to work.

“It is a far, far better thing that I do…”

Let not your heart be troubled… (The Gospel of John, John 14:1)

Captain Roy Harkness