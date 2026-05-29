They Just Made It Illegal To Use Your Own Tools

Original Link Here.

Up here in Woke Canuckistan it is now illegal to own any kind of handgun. They’re working hard on banning long guns, trust me. Meanwhile if you own a firearm, just so much as possess a firearms license? Police computers are monitoring you 24/7; the slightest infraction, just so much as a speeding ticket, God help you if it’s a domestic dispute… 😱 But actually the legislation stipulates they can enter your home at any time, even in the middle of the night, without a warrant, just “on suspicion”, and take your guns away.

That said, I can see a day and soon, where it will be illegal to own a lathe and milling machine, or any other machine tool. Even hobbyist’s toys like these:

My Sherline Lathe…

My Sherline Milling Machine…

Both used for nothing more sinister than making parts for musical instruments, or tools to repair musical instruments…🙄 I have a book in my library on making rifle barrels. Why do I have this incriminating document? To learn how to bore accurate long holes in hardwood so I can repair and make things like flutes, clarinets and oboes! Thus the $64 question: Who out there is going to be buying machine tools to make things like guns, so they can then go do something crazy like a mass shooting or a bank robbery? Who is going to that kind of trouble to commit such a crime when the best they can hope to get out of it, is to spend the rest of their lives in prison? I suspect the answer is “vanishingly few, if anyone.” But that’s the thing: All aspects of firearms manufacture are the same as all aspects of any kind of manufacture, for example things like trumpets, clarinets or flutes, or carburetors or valve trains… Thus very soon your machine could shut down at any moment, and a few minutes later the police will be knocking on your door.

New York State snuck these restrictions into the 2026 budget bill (S. 9005--C)? Well... we should be used to this kind of sleazy, underhanded sneakery from politicians by now surely... ❓🤨 But I’ll let Loyal Moses speak for himself, other than to observe as I have done so many times already, of the walls of the prison house going up all around us, everywhere in the West.

My advice? Do your research, buy your 3-d printer now, before this lunacy becomes the status quo. In the meantime I guess, you’d better become a Linux Guru so you can get into the software and remove the government imposed restrictions. “Illegal” you say? When do you understand the government — any government — is nothing but a criminal gang? All they’ve ever been, are criminal gangs. They are not your friends, they’re not remotely interested in your welfare: As a walk in any downtown in North America to observe the hordes of homeless should prove to you…

Victoria BC, Pandora and Quadra, Summer of 2025. At one point this camp was on both sides of the street for two blocks. Finally took an emergency worker getting stabbed before the government would do anything about it. Not even a 14-year-old girl being raped as she was leaving the Victoria Conservatory of Music (to the right, not in photo) stirred the politicians into action.

But if you think this is atrocious, read the pandemic bill that evil bitch Kathy Hochel passed into law during the Covid Fraudemic.

What will it take, to wake people up?