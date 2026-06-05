Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

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GLKing's avatar
GLKing
9h

Why the fuck are you saying black? He is Asian not black. Stupid article.

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2 replies by Capt. Roy Harkness and others
Debbie Lawrence's avatar
Debbie Lawrence
9h

I live 30 miles away from this incident, it’s reality. A dying white man gets handcuffed and told he’s not been stabbed.

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1 reply by Capt. Roy Harkness
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