Can’t help but thinking if Ben Garrison was a British cartoonist, instead of American, this wee graphic would get him 2 - 5 years in Kier Starmer’s gulag for naughty but observant white people… 🤔

My other thought is, why do the Brits continue to put up with that almighty piece of shit?

That said, Paul Craig Robert’s article despite his gaffe about it being “a black immigrant-invader”, not a “Sikh immigrant-invader” is bang on target… Meanwhile I’ve heard repeatedly that the Kirpan “is strictly ceremonial” and not to be used as a weapon. Evidently this Sikh didn’t get that message in the Sikh equivalent of Sunday School…🙄

This incident drives home the fundamental problem that it is indelicate even to mention but I will anyway: These people don’t belong in The West, as the Cologne New Year’s Rape Attacks of 2016 and the ongoing Rotherham Grooming Gang scandal too amply illustrate. There are plenty of other incidents. There are now Muslim-dominated areas of Stockholm where Swedish women will simply no longer go. Paris is disintegrating into an open-air charnal pit. But this problem has been slowly developing for decades now; Craig Nelson for example writes of its genesis in America in this article:

Alas, the notions we hold common in the West of decency, restraint, ethical behavior, compassion and trust are not merely peculiar to The West: They are peculiar to Christianity, and no other religion… uncouth though it may be to say it...

But White, Western, Christian civilization — hands down the apotheosis of human achievement — is going the way of all flesh thanks to the relentless assault of mendacious doctrines such as Cultural Marxism and Post Modernism; (not to mention the relentless subversion of a certain privileged group of people…) Our ruling classes implement the ongoing destruction to the silence of our media, our politicians will do nothing.

As I was writing this article several thousand British citizens were outside a police station in Southhampton, England, demanding accountability for the murder of a young white British student, Henry Nowak, by a black immigrant-invader and the white British police.

The black immigrant-invader murdered Nowak by stabbing him five times. The white British police murdered Nowak by ignoring his testimony that he had been stabbed and what turned out to be Novak’s last words: “I can’t breathe.” The British police, trained as they successfully have been to see the white person as the aggressor, instead of arresting the black immigrant-invader who attacked Nowak, fatally as it turned out, the white British police arrested the dying Nowak, who died in police handcuffs. The “racially sensitive trained” white British police believed the black immigrant-invader’s lie that Nowak had used a racial epithet. They did not believe Nowak that he had been stabbed. The “racially sensitive police” did not even look to see if Nowak had been stabbed. Instead, they handcuffed a dying man and did not call for medical help.

You would think that this would be a scandal–and it was–but not for the right reason. The rabidly anti-white white British prime minister Starmer characterized the several thousand white protesters, a small number in view of the enormity of the injustice, as “far-right rioters and racist thugs.” In other words, the Prime Minister of England sees racism not in the unprovoked deadly attack on the white Nowak by the black immigrant-invader, not in the British police’s ignoring of Nowak’s dying plea for help. The white British Prime Minister Starmer sees racism in the British citizens’ protest about what has happened. Is there any lower form of pure political excrement than Starmer ? How does a piece of political excrement such as Starmer survive as Prime Minister of Great Britain?

Now, let us ask ourselves how a white ethnic British Prime Minister from the Labour Party, which in former times prior to the despicable Tony Blair, represented the ethnic British working class, became indoctrinated and brainwashed to such an extreme extent that the racists in society are the white people who suffer from theft, rape, and murder by immigrant-invaders.?

Confront this fact: The excrement that serves as Prime Minister of Great Britain, formerly a great and reasonably moral country, has defined protest about a racist murder of a white British citizen to be “white racism.”

This is the position of white people today. In NO Western country do white ethnic citizens have the protection of law. Their own government is against them.

The UK, once an ethnic nation, now a Tower of Babel, has a “commitment to racial equality.” What does it mean? To quote the official answer, “it does not mean treating everyone ‘the same’ or being ‘color blind,’” it means limiting racism to white people.

No one but white people can be racists. This is the official position of the Starmer UK government. It was the official position of the Biden regime and the official position of all Western European governments. Trump prefers to hand over to Israel the power otherwise handed over to immigrant-invaders.

This is why the police automatically saw the murderer of Nowak as the victim and Nowak as the racist.

There are now in Britain, the US, Canada, and all of Europe organizations and intellectuals and even universities and pubic and private schools for children that are dedicated to inculcating white ethnicities with the fact that they are racists, guilty of so many crimes against “people of color” that they must now step aside and accept retribution by accepting rule over them by the former oppressed peoples they allegedly exploited and brutalized, just as gentiles must give way to Jews to make up for the holocaust.

For several years I have reported Scandinavian media accounts of white ethnic Swedish, Norwegian, and Danish women raped by immigrant-invader rape gangs. For the most part, the women fear to report their rapes and gang rapes, often in public where the cowardly Scandinavian men hide their eyes, because they fear being accused of a hate crime by disrupting or reporting a rape of a white women by a black person. In Sweden, the rape of white ethnic Scandinavian women by black immigrants is almost a privilege protected by law. Europeans and British are punished for speaking against immigrant-invaders as Americans are for any criticism of Israel.

If you are not convinced that the Western World is so anti-white that white ethnicities are demonized, consider this:

British nurseries have been ordered to report “racist” three-year old toddlers to British police. In Britain white British 3-year-olds can be reported to the police for “hate crimes.”

Childcare workers in Wales have been told to call police on children as young as three if they are suspected of “racist” behavior, according to a new official guidance backed by the Labour government.

This policy introduced by Diversity and Anti‑Racist Professional Learning (DARPL), an anti-white organization that has received government funding, trains childcare workers to assess whether a child’s behavior could be deemed a “hate crime” and, if so, to call authorities.”

Multiculturalism has dissolved Great Britain into an anti-white cesspool.

https://www.rt.com/news/639530-uk-nurseries-racist-children/

Everywhere in the Western World white ethnicities have been brainwashed that they are evil, racist, and oppressive and must no longer stand in the way of rule by immigrant-invaders. And they don’t. The indoctrinated white people now elect immigrant-invaders to public office, including prosecuting attorneys who promptly went to work framing President Trump. The leader of the British Conservative Party is a black woman.

There are plenty of black leaders but no leaders of white people. No white leader can arise, because by definition any support for a white leader is racist. Nowhere in the Western world can a white leader be found who is not being suppressed by his/her own white government.

Two-tier policing is now the norm in the Western world. We are approaching the time when the only white people who exist will be in zoos as examples of white racist exploiters.