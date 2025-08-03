I’m sure Dr. Roberts is aware of it, but the rot is actually far more insidious and long-standing than any of us can realistically get a grip on, but books like The Creature from Jeckyll Island, detailing the implanting of a Rothschild Crime Syndicate Central Bank in America (i.e. “The Federal Reserve”), or John Taylor Gatto’s The Underground History of American Education might give you some idea: It goes all the way back at least to the end of the Civil War, getting on for 200 years, nor is that to talk about the relentless subversive work of “The Frankfurt School”; foolishly given refuge at Columbia University in 1939 or 1940 and who gave us the pernicious, subversive notions of Cultural Marxism, Feminism, Critical Theory and Critical Race Theory; Antonio Gramschi’s notion of “The Slow March Through the Institutions” writ large, and 85 years later, bearing bitter fruit indeed. Besides expelling Aleistar Crowley, locking Gramschi up was one of the wisest things Il Duce ever did…

I’ll be uploading “Vertigo Politix” history of Cultural Marxism shortly. Most will accuse me of extremism just by doing so. Trouble is after what I’ve seen and experienced over the last decade, I no longer think such an accusation is remotely justified. And with that, I will leave you with Dr. Robert’s reflections.

Americans and the Western World face many threats that receive little, if any, attention because they are long term and slow acting. They are not immediate in our face like Trump increasing tensions with Russia with his ultimatums and placement of nuclear armed submarines, or like the Democrats’ weaponization of law and media, or the West’s moral insouciance to Israel’s genocide of the Palestinians. There are even worst things underway that are slowly destroying the West’s ability to continue its existence even if nuclear war can be avoided.

The West is being undermined by the destruction of its belief system. The destruction of belief cuts across vast areas of life. At this time I will mention two of our losses that are sufficient in themselves to destroy us without Russia unleashing its arsenal of hypersonic nuclear weapons. One is the replacement of an educated population by the emergence of an indoctrinated and uneducated generation that has not been imbued with an appreciation of their culture, which leaves the United States, Canada, and Europe without a population supportive of the “racist, exploitative countries” in which they have been taught they live. The journalist Rachel Marsden explains that merit-based personal achievement is non-inclusive and its abandonment has resulted in the destruction of education in the Western World.

https://www.rt.com/news/622319-safe-spaces-killed-education/ Just as I go to CS Lewis and JRR Tolkien for similes of a certain privileged, highly protected group, I find I usually resort to Yandex.com, Russian Television and Al Jazeera to get any kind of accurate grip on what’s going on in the world… 🤔

As bad as it is, an education system that creates a population that cannot think and solve problems is not as serious as the feminist attack on women and on marriage and its commitments such as “for better or worse.”

Kay Hymowitz, writing in the City Journal, Summer 2025, reports on how divorce has become the thing to do for middle aged women to achieve self-realization in loving themselves rather than their husbands.

In the new books, magazine articles, and movies divorce is the way middle-aged women achieve self-realization in self-love.

Women have joined men in philandering. Women want liberation from husbands and children. They want sex. Lots of it. Being a middle aged harlot is liberating. It is called “self-exploration” and “radical self-love.” The women love themselves more than they love their husbands and children.

The feminist destruction of marriage is pushed by those who control Hollywood and TV movies, publishing houses, magazines and media, and is part of the ongoing attack on dispossessing Western gentiles of family, the basis of social cohesion.

Hymowitz describes our time as one of female joy produced by proud female self-sovereignty. Men no longer have the option of a loving mutually supportive life-long relationship with a wife. Instead of liberating women, feminism has destroyed them. The concept of female has radically changed. Here are examples of Hollywood’s ideal woman today: Beth Dutton,

And Kathy Long,

or if you want more female violence:

We have women kick boxers beating up one another for spectators. They are gladiators in the Roman Colosseum.

Attacks on the foundations of Western Civilization have been institutionalized, guaranteeing our descent into barbarism.