Paul Craig Roberts

British prime minister Starmer has enraged ethnic Britons by the outrageous preferences and legal privileges he has bestowed on Zionists and non-caucasian immigrant-invaders. Four ministerial aides have resigned, and 70 Labour Members of Parliament are demanding that Starmer resign. Last week in local elections, the Labour Party lost 1,300 council seats across Great Britain. (Yes, I know, Britain is no longer great, but I prefer the old name to the plastic-sounding UK.)

Before Tony Blair became prime minister, the British Labour Party’s tradition was to represent the working class. Blair killed the tradition. Today the Labour Party, like every political party in the Western World represents money and Israel.

In Britain today, as on the Continent and in the US, Israel and immigrant-invaders, who have forcibly without invitation occupied large portions of the Western World, enjoy preferential treatment and legal privileges.

For all practical purposes Jews and immigrant-invaders have destroyed free speech. America now has a black female US Supreme Court Justice who believes that the First Amendment to the US Constitution, an amendment part of the Bill of Rights essential to the acceptance by states of the US Constitution, can be ignored and set aside if it permits “offensive” speech. She did not say what groups other than Jews, non-caucasian immigrant-invaders, and sexual perverts were permitted to define “offensive speech.”

In Britain for 30 years the gang-rapes of 300,000 British ethnic girls was officially ignored, because to acknowledge the organized rapes would cast aspersion on the political decision to turn a blind eye to illegal immigration and to disguise it as humanitarian response to “political refuges.” In Britain 12,000 ethnic British have been arrested for social media tweets critical of Israel and immigrant-invaders.

In Scandinavia women are hesitant to report rape, as the police have been conditioned to regard rape reports as hate crimes against preferred and protected “people of color.”

In Germany a rape victim received a longer prison sentence than her rapist, because she called him a pig.

No Western government protects its ethnic nationality. The politicians who attempt to to do in the US, Britain, France and Germany are attacked as anti-semites and racists. The pro-Israeli, pro-immigrant-invader French establishment is still trying to put Marine Le Pen, the leader of the largest political party in France, in prison for her “racist” defense of French ethnicity. Starmer has gone so far as to designate Pro-Palestine groups as terrorist organizations. In Stormer’s England if you object to genocide you are a terrorist.

In the states of Texas and Florida, for example, two red conservative states, a person who participates in a boycott or criticizes Israel is not permitted to hold a government job or to have a contract with the state government to provide goods or services to the state.

In other words, the red conservative states of Texas and Florida, two Trump states, believe that protecting War Criminal Israel from criticism is more important than the First Amendment to the US Constitution.

The question naturally arises: Who do the governments and governors of red Texas and Florida represent other than Israel? Governments that sell out the US Constitution for Israel are no longer American. In the US, Britain, anywhere in Europe, if a person criticizes Israel punishment might be the consequence.

Note that Starmer did not hesitate to betray British voters for the sake of Israel and immigrant-invaders, resulting in Nigel Farage’s conclusion that “betrayed voters have left Labour for good,”

In the early 1960s when I was a post-graduate student at Oxford University, a member of Merton College founded in 1264, pieces of Great Britain remained. The BBC had integrity compared to its lack thereof today, and it spoke with an upper class accent that gave authority to its pronouncements. Today this reassuring accent is long gone. The BBC speaks today as if it is the bail bond agency for rapists and murderers.

The British aristocracy, some of them, were motivated by principles such as integrity and honor and not entirely by money as is the only motivating force in politics today.

The British aristocracy was destroyed by the totally false free trade theory, which was created as a weapon used by bourgeois money such as David Ricardo’s to hurt the profitability of the aristocracy’s landed estates with the repeal of the Corn Laws that had protected British farming. This was followed up by inheritance taxes, in effect, a political measure to dispossess the British aristocracy of all of its assets, leaving them reduced to lifetime rights to live in a few rooms of their former homes while the British National Trust, who now owned the estate, conducted tourist tours through their former homes.

If you look carefully at British history, it was great when ruled by aristocrats who had a sense of self and country. Once Britain was ruled by the mob it disappeared. Today Great Britain no longer exists except as a name.

The British determined to destroyed themselves, as they have successfully done, prohibited aristocrats from being prime ministers. Lord Douglas-Home, 14th Earl of Home was the last aristocrat to serve as a British prime minister from 1963-64, the years I was at Oxford. In order to serve as prime minister, Lord Home had to renounce his title as Earl of Home and the associated lessor titles that his family had held since 1605.

At the time I did not understand his choice. I had much rather be a British Earl than a two-bit punk British prime minister who has to sacrifice every principle for political survival, not that Lord Home did, but which today is a requirement of office.

Democracy is subject to dissolving into sectarian mob rule. In most of the Western democratic world this disability is accompanied by the transformation of former nations into towers of babel. Towers of babel ruled by money are all that remain of the once powerful West.