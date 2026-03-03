The Voice of Hind Rejab

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YkSEtfGsL8Pd

06:20 Total silence on the line after what sounds like gunfire...

06:21 Mahdi: “Omar? Omar? Is she still on the line?”

07:20 Rana: (the supervisor) “Omar? Are you okay?”

07:29 Omar: “They killed her.”

07:34 Rana: “What was her name?

07:36 Omar: “We don’t know, she didn’t have a time to say her name.”

09:29 Mahdi: “A six year old girl is still alive in the car. Can you call her?”

12:35 Omar: “Hide under the seats. Don’t show yourself at all.”

13:14 Hind: “They are shooting.”

14:20 Omar: “They will kill her just like the other girl.”

15:49 Rana: “Coordinating? I hope it won’t take nine hours this time too.”

17:55 Mahdi: “Do not worry, I will not sacrifice our last ambulance crew in the north.”

23:30 Omar: “Everyone was martyred except Lian and Hind.”

23:38 Omar: “In the car are her uncle, his wife and their four children.”

23:45 Hind: “There is no one left but me.”

24:25 Rana: “Hanood, let them sleep, okay?

25:25 Hind: “They are all dead.”

25:26 Hind: “My whole family.”

26:08 - 26:24 Mahdi: “This one had two children. And this one had four; three girls and one boy. She had just gotten engaged. I knew these people, they had ambitions, dreams, lives and families. Just like us.”

26:45 Omar: “You can you coordinate with the army that killed your colleagues and all these people?”

27:32 Anonymous: “Are they targeting you from houses or while walking or from an aircraft?”

27:35 Anonymous: “They shot at you from the tank?”

28:59 Hind: “I do not like anything now.”

Madhi: “What is your favorite color?

29:42 Rana: I will not leave you alone

Hind: (over the roar of explosions) “Stay with me until someone comes…”

30:29 Hind: (over the sound of gunfire) “They are shooting at me.”

31:41 I had to stop at this point. I couldn’t bear it any longer. I will continue again tomorrow, but I suddenly think, even in its half- or even rather, one-third finished state of my commentary, people should be watching, must watch, this documentary. THIS, is what American citizens are shelling out $8 billion a year in support of. This, is what the Congress is giving standing ovations to Benjamin Netanyahu for…