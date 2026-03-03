Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Capt. Roy Harkness' Substack

The Voice of Hind Rejab

(“Is it not enough to know that they are servants of the Enemy?” asked Gildor)
Mar 03, 2026

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YkSEtfGsL8Pd

06:20 Total silence on the line after what sounds like gunfire...

06:21 Mahdi: “Omar? Omar? Is she still on the line?”

07:20 Rana: (the supervisor) “Omar? Are you okay?”

07:29 Omar: “They killed her.”

07:34 Rana: “What was her name?

07:36 Omar: “We don’t know, she didn’t have a time to say her name.”

09:29 Mahdi: “A six year old girl is still alive in the car. Can you call her?”

12:35 Omar: “Hide under the seats. Don’t show yourself at all.”

13:14 Hind: “They are shooting.”

14:20 Omar: “They will kill her just like the other girl.”

15:49 Rana: “Coordinating? I hope it won’t take nine hours this time too.”

17:55 Mahdi: “Do not worry, I will not sacrifice our last ambulance crew in the north.”

23:30 Omar: “Everyone was martyred except Lian and Hind.”

23:38 Omar: “In the car are her uncle, his wife and their four children.”

23:45 Hind: “There is no one left but me.”

24:25 Rana: “Hanood, let them sleep, okay?

25:25 Hind: “They are all dead.”

25:26 Hind: “My whole family.”

26:08 - 26:24 Mahdi: “This one had two children. And this one had four; three girls and one boy. She had just gotten engaged. I knew these people, they had ambitions, dreams, lives and families. Just like us.”

26:45 Omar: “You can you coordinate with the army that killed your colleagues and all these people?”

27:32 Anonymous: “Are they targeting you from houses or while walking or from an aircraft?”

27:35 Anonymous: “They shot at you from the tank?”

28:59 Hind: “I do not like anything now.”
Madhi: “What is your favorite color?

29:42 Rana: I will not leave you alone
Hind: (over the roar of explosions) “Stay with me until someone comes…”

30:29 Hind: (over the sound of gunfire) “They are shooting at me.”

31:41 I had to stop at this point. I couldn’t bear it any longer. I will continue again tomorrow, but I suddenly think, even in its half- or even rather, one-third finished state of my commentary, people should be watching, must watch, this documentary. THIS, is what American citizens are shelling out $8 billion a year in support of. This, is what the Congress is giving standing ovations to Benjamin Netanyahu for…

