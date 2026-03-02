Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
poetinapaperbag's avatar
poetinapaperbag
13h

Correction: The Vile Insanity of Judaism.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Capt. Roy Harkness
Mr. Raven's avatar
Mr. Raven
13h

Best Ai slop evar!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Capt. Roy Harkness
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Capt. Roy Harkness · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture