The Top 10 Israeli War Crimes That They Deny

00:00 – Introduction

05:00 – Operation Cast Thy Bread

07:24 – The Deir Yassin Massacre

09:38 – The Lydda Death March

12:23 – The Kafr Qasim Massacre

14:57 – The Sabra And Shatila Massacre

18:05 – IAN CARROLL SHOUT OUT

22:03 – The Ibrahimi Mosque Massacre

24:36 – The Killing of Iman Al-Hams

27:37 – Operation Cast Lead & White Phosphorous

31:30 – The Great March Of Return Shootings

34:53 – The Killing of Hind Rajab

38:22 – The Sde Teiman Detention Camp Abuses

47:33 – Dishonorable Mentions

49:15 – In Conclusion From biological warfare operations in Palestinian villages during the Nakba, to well-known massacres, to the killing of civilians in later conflicts — including children — this video walks through the major cases one by one. We also look at how, in almost every single case, the people responsible faced little to no consequences. And in fact, in many cases they were handsomely rewarded. Sources: https://docs.google.com/document/… David Ben-Gurion, Yitzhak Rabin, Moshe Dayan, Ariel Sharon, Benjamin Netanyahu, Hanoch Milwidsky, Meir Mazuz #israel #israelpalestineconflict #israeliranwar #israelnews #israelwar

Mister Quigley’s original YouTube Presentation is at this link. Watch it there while you can; download “yt-dlp” and install it, while you can. I don’t imagine “The Top 10” will be there very long. He calls this “the Top Ten of the Worst Israeli War Crimes of All Time,” even if by the time he’s done, he’s mentioned about fourteen; even if when I sit back and reflect on what I’ve watched — after a couple of ounces of rye — that they are in fact, “par for the course”; entirely typical of Israeli and before that the Jewish invaders’ demonic depravity… getting on now for at least 100 years… 😱

I am simply aghast at Mister Quigley’s testimony and photographs, even if I thought I was already aware of much of it:

Savage IDF Beast Sniper Shooting CHILDREN in West Bank

Via Hal Turner Radio

But, contaminating wells with Typhus? Shades of the accusations during The Black Death that the Jews were poisoning wells. 😳 (As an aside, and curiously enough, Steve Eyes of “Eyesiswatchin’” mentioned that during the Black Death of 1347 - 1353, the regions of Europe that had expelled their Jews did not experience any plague outbreaks. Can’t imagine I’ll ever be able to substantiate that, and I’ve forgotten which presentation he mentioned it in anyway.) The Deir Yassin Massacre and The Lydda Death March? How could anyone do these things? The murder of Iman Al-Hams? How could those soldiers not see, that she was a thirteen-year-old little girl, that she was lost? But they shot her! The commanding officer of the — I donno — platoon? company? Emptied his rifle’s magazine into her. All thirty rounds. Then walked up to her body and shot her in the head, said during his trial if she were three years old, he’d still shoot her!

The Israeli military court acquitted him. 😱

How about Hind Rejab?

The IDF gave safe passage to the Red Crescent to send an ambulance; as the ambulance approached they shelled it, destroying it and killing the medics instantly. The crew in the tank that did this were 20 yards away. How could they not see that it was an ambulance? How could they not know about the Safe Passage that had been granted The Red Crescent? They did it anyway.

And that was after they shot to shit an obviously civilian car with a family in it. 335 bullet holes.

I will stop at this point, and let Mister Quigley deliver his testimony. Sit down, take the 52:36 minutes of your life to listen to him, reflecting as you do, that the American Federal Government is controlled by Israel, Donald Trump is too obviously Benjamin Netanyahu’s lapdog, that virtually all Congressmen and Senators have their own AIPAC handler; that to work as a politician or civil servant in I believe now 36 states you now have to swear an oath of loyalty to Israel;

to speak out against them or to question “The Holocaust” in any way in 26 countries is to risk two or more years’ imprisonment, that the Media worldwide (all 5 megaconglomerates) are owned by Jews, that Jews control the Justice system in all western countries and far worse, they own and control the International Banking Racket. And… They hate Western Civilization, they hate Christianity.

I’m a foaming-at-the-mouth Neonazi? Do your research, as I have done. Study the occulted but documented history that I have studied and learn that subversion and sabotage is their SOP, that when they have sufficient power or even leverage, mass murder of Gentiles is the inevitable result. Always. Thus Europe is pretty much a lost cause and North America is circling the drain. As Craig Nelsen observed in one of his posts, it’s immoral of us not to hate them, and as Mike Adams warned and I repeat, if things continue on their present course, the Way of Palestine, will be, the Way of the West.