The Queen & the 10 Missing Canadian Children

The John Cooper Show
Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
Dec 04, 2025

Many thanks to “Lady Jane” for supplying me this article, which I’ve been trying to relocate for ages. I watched this video sometime ago, seems to me actually years ago, though this link was posted January 1, 2025; and a strange thing happened when I tried to download it from YouTube: “yt-dlp” would not save it. Sorta looked like it had worked. But it hadn’t.

“Root and twig, very odd.” 🤔
— Treebeard the Ent

I was able to find another copy on BitChute and downloaded that; interesting articles online have a nasty habit of disappearing without a trace. “Nasty, utterly atrocious innuendo without a trace of evidence” you say? Of course there’s no evidence. There never is. But then Lady Diana died in a car crash and Virginia Giuffre committed suicide didn’t they? And if you believe either of those have I got a deal for you on a used suspension bridge in Brooklyn.

But after what I just posted from James Corbett, I don’t doubt a word of it. 😳 And the sooner Donald keeps his promise of making Canada the 51st State, the better.

Auf Wiedersehen!
Captain Roy Harkness

