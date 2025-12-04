The Queen & the 10 Missing Canadian Children

Many thanks to “Lady Jane” for supplying me this article, which I’ve been trying to relocate for ages. I watched this video sometime ago, seems to me actually years ago, though this link was posted January 1, 2025; and a strange thing happened when I tried to download it from YouTube: “yt-dlp” would not save it. Sorta looked like it had worked. But it hadn’t.

“Root and twig, very odd.” 🤔

— Treebeard the Ent

I was able to find another copy on BitChute and downloaded that; interesting articles online have a nasty habit of disappearing without a trace. “Nasty, utterly atrocious innuendo without a trace of evidence” you say? Of course there’s no evidence. There never is. But then Lady Diana died in a car crash and Virginia Giuffre committed suicide didn’t they? And if you believe either of those have I got a deal for you on a used suspension bridge in Brooklyn.

But after what I just posted from James Corbett, I don’t doubt a word of it. 😳 And the sooner Donald keeps his promise of making Canada the 51st State, the better.

Auf Wiedersehen!

Captain Roy Harkness