Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

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The Pornographic Genocidal Compound Interest Stone Cold Sober Kosher Blues

By Sean Naughton and the Robots / Duckstreet Studios

Original at this link.

9,474 views. Premiered Oct 16, 2026

With thanks to Dr E Michael Jones and to Dave Chapelle for the inspiration. Our Lady of Palestine, pray for us.

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