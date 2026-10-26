The Pornographic Genocidal Compound Interest Stone Cold Sober Kosher Blues

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/29139The Pornographic Genocidal Compound Interest Stone Cold Sober Kosher BluesBy Sean Naughton and the Robots / Duckstreet StudiosOct 26, 202629139ShareTranscriptOriginal at this link.9,474 views. Premiered Oct 16, 2026With thanks to Dr E Michael Jones and to Dave Chapelle for the inspiration. Our Lady of Palestine, pray for us.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksCapt. Roy Harkness’ Substack reply rulesCapt. Roy Harkness’ SubstackSubscribeRecent PostsHHS Secretary RFK, Jr. Excuses GENOCIDE Against Children in Bizarre Social PostOct 9 • Capt. Roy HarknessThe Siberian “Plague” the Ventilator, and the mRNA That Was Already Waiting!!!Oct 6 • Capt. Roy HarknessBelleville synagogue targeted with gunfire on Yom KippurSep 22 • Capt. Roy HarknessThe Echo of the GlenSep 15 • Capt. Roy HarknessHow Canada’s Healthcare System Legalized MurderSep 10 • Capt. Roy HarknessThe Mystery Of Jesus’ Lost Years: Sep 6 • Capt. Roy HarknessThe Ethiopian Bible Just Revealed Why Jesus’ Post-Resurrection Words Were Never TaughtAug 28 • Capt. Roy Harkness