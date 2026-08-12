The Legalization of Murder for the Convenience of Women
By Paul Craig Roberts
What have we fallen to?
“White women applaud as Massachusetts governor Maura Healey signs legislation allowing babies to be aborted up to birth.”
Thanks for reading Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
The destruction of western civilization continues. This won't end until we call out and correct the Zionist and Marxist (Epstein and Sorros) monopoly on our media, education, government, justice, etc.
This is for becoming government rights. The right to reproduce the right To Take your baby. Because carbon. But it's pure satanic crap.
I was counseled to abort my twins based on a probability for downs syndrome. Bullied. I refused. Guess what. No downs syndrome. Pregnant with my third child told I needed to remove 3 tumors because cancer but would lose the baby. I refused. I said God you take this worry from me. He took the worry. And the cancer. I'm a white woman.