Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

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Dave Hamilton's avatar
Dave Hamilton
15h

The destruction of western civilization continues. This won't end until we call out and correct the Zionist and Marxist (Epstein and Sorros) monopoly on our media, education, government, justice, etc.

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Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
17h

This is for becoming government rights. The right to reproduce the right To Take your baby. Because carbon. But it's pure satanic crap.

I was counseled to abort my twins based on a probability for downs syndrome. Bullied. I refused. Guess what. No downs syndrome. Pregnant with my third child told I needed to remove 3 tumors because cancer but would lose the baby. I refused. I said God you take this worry from me. He took the worry. And the cancer. I'm a white woman.

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