“The law, in its majestic impartiality, forbids rich and poor alike to sleep under bridges, to beg in the streets, and to steal their bread.”

— Anatole France

Hello Barry...

Don’t know how much you’ve heard in South Africa about “Universal Ostrich Farms” here in British Columbia, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency all set to murder 400 Ostriches despite world-wide outcry and the owners of the farms appealed to the Supreme Court of Canada.

As I was varnishing my music desk this morning Medea came and told me The Red-Robed Morons of The Supreme Court will not hear their appeal... and 400 ostriches are about to be destroyed thanks to a snitch, bogus “PCR Testing” and the phantasm of “Bird Flu” which takes at most a couple of hours to learn is a crock of shit invented by Big Pharma to flog vaccines.

I sit here feeling slightly stunned. How does this kind of imbecilic, excremental filth, consistently get to the positions of power and influence that they get to?

Cheers,

Roy