The Great Taking: How Your Assets Will Be Seized Without You Knowing

I just discovered “Nightbreed” (AKA Noel Lorenzana) and his wee homily literally an hour ago. What made me sit up and pay attention was — after Noel mentioned it — trying to find David Rogers Webb’s book The Great Taking, first on Amazon.ca and then when I couldn’t there, Amazon.com… Seems I can get it in Italian or Spanish, neither of which help me much. 🙄

“Root and twig, very odd” Treebeard might say, but my taste in books does range towards the exotic if not actively dangerous; Nicholas Kollerstrom’s Breaking the Spell: The Holocaust: Myth & Reality for example, which is also glaringly absent from Amazon’s selection and mere possession of which in Woke Canuckistan could conceivably get me 2 years’ imprisonment. Guess I better grab it before Mark Carnage and the Liberals pass their updated Bill C2 and Canada Post can open my mail on a whim and without a warrant, and one of the things I suspect most people don’t understand is Amazon, like YouTube and FaceBook, maintains an active and malevolent censorship. Can’t have the Hoi-Polloi reading and sharing politically incorrect material and drawing indelicate conclusions thereby, now can we? 🤔💩

What to do, what to do? Wish I had an answer for you. Recently I’ve been looking at sudden presentations on Bitchute and YouTube warning in no uncertain terms of Governments’ move to force Digital IDs and CBDCs on us some of which I may repost, and in the wake of the Ostrich Slaughter here in Woke Canuckistan I’m going to be busy reading the Government’s proposed legislation; updates (disguises really) to “Bill C2”; and Bills C8 and C9 neither of which I’ve gathered have been ameliorated much, and learning about Big Pharma frauds such as “Avian Flu”... I’m sure there’s others… 🙄

Beyond that as I’ve advised so many times: Get informed, get fit, build strength, if you’ve extensive investments cash them and buy precious metals — actual metal in your possession, not worthless certificates and for God’s Sakes do not leave it or anything else in a bank’s safety deposit box! Find a place that’s safe and secure and keep your mouth shut. Get a food storage program going, get a decent water filter, teach yourself about emergency medicine and dentistry, score some antibiotics and opioids somehow and also learn about herbalism. Learn about firearms and the law, I’m told a good first purchase is a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun. Get a de-googled cellphone and Faraday bag for it, get a satellite phone; if like me you’ve the misfortune to live in Canada getting satellite internet from an American supplier might be a good idea. Like my friend Barbara any information you think is the least bit sensitive do not save it on a computer with internet access, instead get a notebook and 3-column accountant’s paper. Pay off your credit card debts, stop using the bloody thing!

Oh, and one last thing?

And yes, I appreciate this could cost you. Their last bit of lunatic ugliness cost me 8 month’s wages. The next round could be a hell of a lot worse.

“À la prochaine…”

Captain Roy Harkness