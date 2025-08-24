Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

“The Girl From Ipanema” Is A Far Weirder Song Than You Thought

Analysis by Adam Neely
Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
Aug 24, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Brazilian bossa nova isn’t elevator music, it’s actually really complicated! Let’s find out why!

Get CuriosityStream and Nebula for less than $15 per year (26% off!) https://curiositystream.com/adamneely

Sources:
https://bit.ly/32moHOP

Thanks to Martina da Silva for being the voice of The Girl from Ipanema!
http://martinadasilvamusic.com/

0:00 Introduction
2:42 A brief history of Bossa Nova
8:35 Melodic sequences
13:25 The Blues countermelody
17:43 Harmony and ambiguity
24:29 Bridge comparison Ribeiro vs. Gilberto
27:25 Context and poetic deletion

https://adam-neely-merchandise.creator-spring.com/
(⌐■_■)

⦿ Adam Neely T-shirts! ⦿


⦿ SUPPORT ME ON PATREON ⦿
/ adamneely

⦿ FOLLOW ME ON THE INTERNETS ⦿
/ adamneely
/ its_adamneely
/ its_adamneely

⦿ Check out some of my music ⦿
http://sungazermusic.bandcamp.com
http://insideoutsidemusic.bandcamp.com
http://adamneelymusic.bandcamp.com

Peace,

Adam”

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Capt. Roy Harkness
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture