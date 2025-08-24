“The Girl From Ipanema” Is A Far Weirder Song Than You Thought

“Brazilian bossa nova isn’t elevator music, it’s actually really complicated! Let’s find out why!

Thanks to Martina da Silva for being the voice of The Girl from Ipanema!

0:00 Introduction

2:42 A brief history of Bossa Nova

8:35 Melodic sequences

13:25 The Blues countermelody

17:43 Harmony and ambiguity

24:29 Bridge comparison Ribeiro vs. Gilberto

27:25 Context and poetic deletion

