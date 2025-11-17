Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Dave aka Geezermann
14h

This is enlightening, and alarming. Thanks for reposting this in its entirety. A must share.

mothman777
12h

One question to ask your version of AI is: "Did the holocaust of 6 million Jews occur?". The answer you will get will likely be exactly as if spoken by Netanyahu himself in person as I myself experienced, then if you politely present any evidence to the contrary, you will be told in no uncertain terms that whatever you say is 'lies' taken from Neo-Nazi antisemitic sites and therefore irrelevant.

I asked about the 271,504 figure provided by the International Red Cross which was the death figure for all categories of inmates in all German-run camps, but AI refused to admit even the existence of any such IRC table of figures, even though I presented the question in several different ways, so the program was heavily dishonest and evasive.

And bear in mind that there were 5.7 million Russian POW's and that there were only 3.8 million or so Jews who ever lived in the nations that eventually became German-occupied in WWII, and that 2.25 million of those European Jews emigrated to Russia at the very outset of hostilities, and that when the Germans occupied France, they never deported 700,000 of the French Jews from there, just 11,000 or so active partisan Jewish Communist terrorists were deported to the camps.

At the very most, the maximum number of Jews in the camps could only ever possibly have been around 800,000, and this was obviously a tiny fraction of the inmates compared to the 7.3 to 7.7 million French, American and Russia POW's alone out of all the other Allied nationality POW's and other inmates held by the Germans, and so the proportion of Jewish deaths represented out of the revised International Red Cross of around 283,000 in al the camps is surely very far less than one ninth to a tenth or so out of this total of 283,000, though the IRC had revised this figure from an earlier initial death total from all categories of inmates of just 271,504.

In fact here is the rather vague estimate for the total number of POW's held by Germany that makes no mention of British, Australian, Canadian or various other Allied nationality POW inmates including those from Commonwealth nations:

"Germany held millions of prisoners of war (POWs) of all nationalities during WWII, with the largest numbers coming from the Soviet Union, followed by France. While exact figures are difficult to determine, Germany held approximately 5.7 million Soviet soldiers, with a high death rate of about 3.3 million. It also held millions of others, including an estimated 1.5 to 1.9 million French soldiers, and 94,000 American POWs."

The figures regarding Soviet POW deaths in German camps are a total lie, as under Stalin's draconian order, all Russian prisoners were deemed cowards and traitors and every one was ordered to be executed as many actually were when they were sent back to Russia after the war, though many others died in the Gulags, very few actually survived the ordeal back in Russia under Stalin, but Stalin saw his opportunity to dishonestly pass off as many of these deaths of Russian POW'S that he himself ordered on the Germans as possible.

Around 1974 the West German finance minister appeared to give a televised public speech which I have seen in which he stated an exact figure of (around 4 million) Jews were at that time still alive claiming and receiving financial compensation for having been interned in these so-called 'death camps'. Given all the facts, it is plain that the Jews are simply extorting money under false presences continually.

And the Russians who treated German POW's appallingly would have been treated a lot worse in German-run camps while orders were specifically given by Himmler to do much more to preserve the lives of the Jews there who were facing disease in deteriorating conditions in the camps being caused by Allied bombing, as obviously, a large number of Jewish deaths would be exactly what the Jewish Allied leaders would be able to seize on to be used as war propaganda and the German high command was eager to avoid that.

Other POW nationalities were in the camps, as well as many common German prisoners being taught the work ethic for reformation in the huge Auschwitz camp complex for example, as well as groups opposed to the German National Socialist ethic like homosexuals and Jehovah's witnesses.

Actual censuses conducted before and after WWII showed that the world population of Jews never decreased between the beginning and end of WWII in several different censuses, including one done by a Jewish organization before and after the war.

One census organization even stated that the Jewish population of the world actually increased during the war years by 400,000.

However, one mathematician has analyzed population trends after WWII and has shown that the nations involved in the WWII (that international Jewry caused) are actually vastly shy of the projected populations that they should really have had even when taking official war dead figures into account, meaning that those behind the war really caused a great many more millions of deaths in all these nations than they dare to officially admit and so massaged these figures, as criminal terrorist mass murderers tend to do.

AI will simply refuse to admit the existence of the IRC figure, and will deny that any IRC document exists, when it is plainly there to see, all of which really tells exactly who is programming AI and for what ultimate end, yet the Jews have recently lied by saying that AI programs are actually antisemitic and that they think humanoid robots will be influenced by antisemitic tendencies and-will display antisemitic tendencies, when the precise apposite is already the case, when in reality it is the crafty NWO Jews who will be arranging for these humanoid robots to make life a misery for those deemed 'antisemites' or even to harm and kill them, 'Order 66' from Star Wars comes to mind.

