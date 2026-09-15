The Echo of the Glen

Original at this link.

I found this piece this morning on Paul Craig Robert’s website; he was moved to comment:

“Do the white ethnicities want to disappear into miscegeny and multiculturalism, a Tower of Babel, or will they defend their history and their soul?”

How do we argue this? Some time ago in another post I wrote “White, western, Christian civilization is, hands down, the apotheosis of human achievement. As a species we simply have not done better than this. But here we are, circling the drain, courtesy of the machinations of a certain privileged group; at the very least a diabolical plutocratic subsection of same; a group for whom subversion and sabotage — to say nothing of mass murder — are very much their stock-in-trade... 🤔”

What is to be done? We’re demoralized by lies, we’re running out of time.