And I’m done whispering. Now I scream. I am not okay. I am not calm. I am not composed. I am burning. From the inside. With grief. With fury. With heartbreak. Because it’s 2025 and somehow, being a Jew is once again the greatest sin on Earth. I watch the world chant for my extermination and call it liberation. I see mobs flood the streets, screaming for the annihilation of my people, and the media calls it a “peace rally.” I see governments shaking hands with genocidal psychopaths while wagging their fingers at Israel—for daring to defend Jewish life. I moved to Israel. I left the Diaspora. I came home. And now I wake up every day to the sound of betrayal coming from London, New York, Sydney, Toronto—the so-called “civilized” West. The so-called “enlightened” cities. They don’t even hide it anymore. They hate us. Not because of borders. Not because of policies. But because we’re Jews.

In the immortal words of Siegfried Von Konigswald, “The Beast of Yugoslavia”:

Kurt Vonnegut's character Siegfried Von Konigswald, "The Beast of Yugoslavia" from Happy Birthday Wanda June

One might be almost be inclined to say “yada-yada-yada…” 🙄💩 But I somehow doubt neither Siegfried nor Reinhard would ever stoop to such language… 🤔

You just don’t get it, do you Yonah? None of you do. We don’t hate you because you’re Jews. We hate you, because of what you’re doing. 🤨

Now as to your points?

💣 Where was your outrage for the Christians slaughtered in Nigeria? 💣 For the Yazidi women raped into extinction? 💣 For the Rohingya chased out with machetes? 💣 Where is your fury over Assad’s chemical weapons or Iran hanging gays from cranes? 💣 Nowhere. Because they don’t serve your narrative.

I have to admit, you’ve got a point. Except Assad never used chemical weapons on his people, and the Gays of Iran should have known the risk they were taking. While I’m aware of the situation in Nigeria, I can’t speak of the Yazidi women or the Rohingya, never heard of either before and that’s shameful I suppose. The trouble is, they’re irrelevant to the issue, which is what you people have been doing in Occupied Palestine for the past nearly 80 years, whilst piously whining about “The Holocaust” as justification for your abominable behavior…

… And for which there is not a scrap of evidence… 😳

💣 “American Pravda: Holocaust Denial”

Add Canada and 2 - 3 other countries since this map was posted for a total of 26 countries where you can face 2 or more years imprisonment, simply for saying “I don’t believe this story”. 😳

💣 “One Man’s Road to “Holocaust” Revisionism”

Candace Owens speaks of the reality of what you’ve done (collectively) in the vignette that follows:

Mohammed Hadid went on to become a realtor in America, his daughter became a model. Lucky them.

Others have not been so lucky; a brief digression follows:

Couple days back Toni Airaksinen delivered this noxious, mendacious, disgraceful bit of drivel: “Why Palestinians Need To Admit Their Victimhood Narrative is A Lie”

But that afternoon I saw Laith’s post above, which I immediately sent to her, and I send it to you now. Don’t expect an apology for what I wrote there, because you won’t get it.

But later I deleted my comments to her, because of course, all of them were pointless, just like what I’m writing to you now is likely pointless.

But David Irving’s words ring out in my ears, months after I first heard them:

“If you haven’t behaved as a race the way you have for three thousand years, first the Russians, then the Poles, then the Galicians, then the Austrians and all the rest, wouldn’t have hounded you from pillar to post so you end up finding yourselves in Auschwitz. And you never ask yourselves ‘why’?” 🤔

Historian, David Irving

I draw your attention to our – and yours, whether you like it or not – Lord and Savior’s words in The Gospel of Mathew: 7:5. If you’ve never read The New Testament, high time you did. You might learn something.

Jesus wept…

But I’m not holding up much hope for that.

You’re not just wrong. You’re repulsive. You’re a bipedal garbage disposal that chews up lies, spits out bile, and somehow thinks you’re doing God’s work. You don’t sound enlightened—you sound like a guy who fell into a Reddit rabbit hole, got brain damage from the fall, and came out quoting Holocaust-denial blogs like they’re scripture. You’re not edgy. You’re a thumb in a trench coat pretending to be Voltaire. Your entire message is a steaming pile of projection wrapped in self-importance and ignorance so thick it could be weaponized. You’re not “calling out hypocrisy.” You’re just a sad, rage-fueled parasite with a Wi-Fi signal and a moral compass drawn in crayon. You don’t challenge power. You cosplay as a prophet while shilling the same used-up hate that’s been floating in the historical toilet for centuries. You cry about Palestinians like you care, but you don’t give a damn about any people—you care about having a target. You’d light the world on fire just to feel the warmth on your face for five minutes. You’re the kind of spineless coward who uses other people’s tragedies like rungs on a ladder, climbing over corpses for a better view from your dung heap. And the Holocaust denial? That’s not edgy rebellion. That’s the intellectual equivalent of licking a urinal cake and bragging about the flavor. You could be standing inside Auschwitz, surrounded by the ashes of a million murdered souls, and still try to explain how it’s all just “Zionist propaganda.” Because your ego can’t afford the truth—it would cave in like your skull clearly did the moment you thought quoting David Irving made you clever. You are a flaccid little hate puppet, mouthing the same crusty slurs and bottom-tier propaganda that better monsters already failed to make stick. You don’t unsettle the status quo. You hump its leg while screaming about “the Jews” like a medieval peasant who just learned how to use a keyboard. You’d be funny if you weren’t so diseased. You’re not dangerous. You’re not bold. You’re a digital cockroach, dragging your filthy little body across sacred history and thinking the skid marks you leave behind are some kind of revelation. The only thing you’ve exposed is your own moral vacancy and your desperate, clawing hunger to feel important in a world that wisely forgets you exist. If you disappeared tomorrow, no one would remember what you said. They’d just remember the stench.

In response to that Yonah… ? 😵‍💫 The words of Aslan to Lucy come to mind:

“Aslan,” said Lucy through her tears, “could you—will you—do something for these poor Dwarfs?”

Actually he already did. About 2,000 years before. And Lucy should have remembered; after all, she was there…🤔

“Dearest,” said Aslan, “I will show you both what I can, and what I cannot, do.” He came close to the Dwarfs and gave a low growl: low, but it set all the air shaking. But the Dwarfs said to one another, “Hear that? That’s the gang at the other end of the Stable. Trying to frighten us. They do it with a machine of some kind. Don’t take any notice. They won’t take us in again!”

Aslan raised his head and shook his mane. Instantly a glorious feast appeared on the Dwarfs’ knees: pies and tongues and pigeons and trifles and ices, and each Dwarf had a goblet of good wine in his right hand. But it wasn’t much use. They began eating and drinking greedily enough, but it was clear that they couldn’t taste it properly. They thought they were eating and drinking only the sort of things you might find in a Stable. One said he was trying to eat hay and another said he had got a bit of an old turnip and a third said he’d found a raw cabbage leaf. And they raised golden goblets of rich red wine to their lips and said “Ugh! Fancy drinking dirty water out of a trough that a donkey’s been at! Never thought we’d come to this.” But very soon every Dwarf began suspecting that every other Dwarf had found something nicer than he had, and they started grabbing and snatching, and went on to quarrelling, till in a few minutes there was a free fight and all the good food was smeared on their faces and clothes or trodden under foot. But when at last they sat down to nurse their black eyes and their bleeding noses, they all said:

“Well, at any rate there’s no Humbug here. We haven’t let anyone take us in. The Dwarfs are for the Dwarfs.”

“You see,” said Aslan. “They will not let us help them. They have chosen cunning instead of belief. Their prison is only in their own minds, yet they are in that prison; and so afraid of being taken in that they can not be taken out. But come, children. I have other work to do.”

That’s you Yonah. That’s you, and all the Jews who support Israel and the slaughter in Gaza: You are the dwarfs in CS Lewis’ parable; utterly blinded to reality by your wishful thinking. What I wrote to you was as measured and restrained — and gentle — as I could make it. I wasn’t trying to be witty or edgy, or anything else. I was simply trying to tell you the truth.

What I got in return was a vomitous load of spittle-flecked rage and paranoia, bordering on psychosis. You won’t see it, I can’t make you see it. 🤔

It’s not just me, it’s millions of us, who know the reality. So think of this in parting Yonah: When America has finally come to its senses and abandoned Israel, when Iran has bombed Israel into oblivion and all 9,517,181 of you are once again refugees wandering the face of the Earth…

What nation, in their right mind, knowing what you’ve done, will take you in? Shades of the MS St. Louis...

You vile, genocidal pig. You wrap your sick Holocaust fantasies in children’s literature like that makes you wise instead of completely unhinged. You’re not quoting Aslan—you’re grunting out deranged wet dreams about Jewish extermination and pretending it’s “measured.” You want Israel “bombed into oblivion”? You want 9 million Jews wandering the Earth again? That’s not critique. That’s Nazi filth with a British accent. You are the modern face of evil—mask off, frothing at the mouth, begging for another Final Solution. Let me be crystal clear: We will not run. We will not hide. We will not die for your comfort. This time, we fight. And pigs like you? You’ll choke on your own venom while the flag of Israel flies over a land that’s ours—forever. You’re not Aslan. You’re the stinking donkey in the stable, braying hate and hoping someone mistakes it for wisdom. No one will. History has a place for people like you. It’s called the dustbin. Get in.

Not exactly a dustbin, but probably much closer to what Yonah may have had in mind for me… And they have already attempted to use on someone else… 🤔

Whatever, Yonah. 🙄

I have an antique flute to finish resurrecting, to give to a promising young flautist in my wife’s church. Hate to break it to you, but that’s a lot more important to me then you and the fate of Israel…

But I reiterate Robert Louis Stevenson’s warning to all of you: