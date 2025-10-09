(Don’t worry: They will. They’ll be sending each other advice on Facebook how to download it, how to set it up, how they had to help their parents install it. That’s what I saw and read in British Columbia when the monsters issued their abominable “Vaccine Passport” App.) — CRH

“16 He causes all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hand or on their foreheads, 17 and that no one may buy or sell except one who has [g]the mark or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.”

— The Book of Revelation: 13:16-17

Decisions about digital IDs, also called e-IDs, will be made across the board by all countries (193 UN member-states) within short order, or have already been made. In some cases, like Switzerland, people will have a choice, they will be able to vote on the decision, see below.

In other countries, the governments, or those who pull the strings behind their governments, will take the decision without consulting the people.

A digital ID would be your last step to full enslavement – even if it is sold to you as a “benefit,” an “all-in-one” ID, that allows you passage to everything. What it does not say is that this “passage” comes at a high cost of liberty. It is granted only if you comply fully with the conditions of the e-ID and the linked QR code.

It is an infamous QR code that follows you everywhere and controls every move you are making; and what’s worse, it can block you from making any move, from using your money, from traveling, from simply living because it can impose on you a potentially harmful or deadly “vaccination” mandate (remember the covid vaxxes).

Stay away from any QR code as much as you can.

See this and this.

In other words, the e-ID requires complete compliance, complete obedience – complete submission. Only then, may it let you pass, buy what you want, and travel where you want.

Complete Submission by e-ID and QR Code

The WHO has now full authority to decide over any country’s health sovereignty, including deciding on pandemics (plandemics, rather), imposing vaccinations, at their will. This applies to any country that has not opted out from accepting the revised IHR by 19 July 2025. Switzerland among many other WHO members (total 194) has not opted out. The new, revised IHR will enter into effect on 19 September 2025.

The United States, Austria, Italy, Serbia – and others – have opted out of the new revised IHR.

Therefore, if you can vote, say NO, a resounding NO, to the digital ID, the e-ID, as it may otherwise be your last chance to express your opinion freely.

Please watch below Michael Yeadon’s, former Vice President of Research, Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, short but concise and compelling statement about e-IDs.

In Switzerland, at its meeting on 21 May 2025, the Swiss Federal Council decided to put the the digital ID to a popular vote on 28 September 2025:

Federal Act of 20 December 2024 on electronic identification and other electronic means of authentication (eID Act, eIDG) (FF 2025 20).

The e-ID may be your last step to enslavement from where any escape may be literally impossible.

Please Vote NO…

And again, watch the short (5-min) video-clip by Michael Yeadon, former Vice President of Research, Pfizer Pharmaceuticals.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst, regular author for Global Research, and a former Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.

Copyright © Peter Koenig and Dr. Mike Yeadon, Global Research, 2025

