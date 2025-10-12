In a post I issued May 16, 2024 I wrote this:
“White, western, Christian civilization is, hands down, the apotheosis of human achievement. We simply have not done better than this. But here we are, circling the drain, courtesy of the machinations of a certain privileged group; at the very least a diabolical plutocratic subsection of same; a group for whom subversion and sabotage — to say nothing of mass murder — are very much their stock-in-trade... 🤔”
We appear to be approaching the culmination of Useful Idiot / Shabbos Goy Antonio Gramschi’s “Slow march through the institutions”. If I could, I would ask the Very Reverand David Monteith, Dean of Canterbury right to his face: “What kind of shit are you using for brains?” 🤔💩
I can only hope and pray the paint they used for this sacrilege is washable.
Sad and sick. And no man should be called "reverend", especially "very", and especially that idiot.
I’m so sad to see what seems to be more abuse of the Christian faith…but Jesus warned us we would have to suffer to follow him..so put on the Armor of God & put your faith in HIM🙏