England is rapidly disappearing as a white ethnic nation. Eighteen British cities, including London, Manchester, Sheffield, Brighton, Oxford, and Salisbury have Muslim immigrant-invader mayors.

Twelve year old Courtney Wright was sent home from school in Warwickshire for wearing a Union Jack dress to school on Culture Celebration Day. She was supposed to be celebrating the cultures of immigrant-invaders, not English culture. For her offense, she was sent home. In Britain, Culture Celebration Day excludes British culture, a hateful racist thing.

Until next time,

Captain Roy Harkness

The disintegration of ethnic Britain is approaching light speed. Less than one week ago the British government posted a job opening for a Shariah Law Administrator.

Thirteen years ago Anjem Chaudhry, a leader of Muslim immigrant-invaders in England, said that the British would be under Muslim rule and Shariah law by 2027.

With the largest cities governed by Muslim mayors and the British government’s job posting for a Shariah law administrator, Chaudhry’s prediction seems on the money. The current ethnic British protests against the overrunning of their country are being put down by the white British police.

The situation is the same in the US, Scandinavia, and Western Europe.

The state of Maine has hired an immigrant-invader as a police officer with the authority to arrest American citizens.

California police departments have been hiring illegals for more than a year. The US now has immigrant-invaders as judges, prosecutors, and university professors. As Chaudhry said, as Muslim power grows, we will replace Western law and social mores.

This is what French novelist Jean Raspail predicted in 1973 and Enoch Powell predicted in 1968. The dumbshit Western intellectuals snickered and pointed their fingers. Having been failed by its intellectual class, which endorsed Sodom & Gomorrah and a Tower of Babel, Western civilization disintegrated. What is left of it?

The belief system has been destroyed. Law and media have been weaponized against white ethnics. Free speech has been suppressed. A merit-based society has been replaced by an institutionalized DEI society that discriminates against white ethnicities. Schools teach white kids that they are racists and must stand aside for people of color. Feminists have destroyed the white family, thus dispensing with the basis of white society. Readers can add to the disasters that we have allowed to be inflicted on us. With the wars that are being stirred up, it appears that white ethnicities are on the verge of being exterminated. Where is a leader when Western civilization needs one?

Perhaps social Darwinism is true after all. People without survival instincts do not survive.