Arthur Rackham - “The Brave Little Tailor”

I’ve finally found a metaphor to the present world situation which isn’t JRR Tolkien! 😆🥳Pretty close though: The Brothers Grimm and the old German fairy tale, “The Brave Little Taylor”: Iran is the plucky little fellow to the left… America/Israel is the terrified giant to the right. But for those of you utterly unaware of your culture, 🙄 via Brave’s AI:

The Brave Little Tailor, also known as Seven at One Blow, is a classic fairy tale collected by the Brothers Grimm. The story follows a humble tailor who, after killing seven flies with a single blow while trying to protect his jam, becomes convinced of his own heroic prowess. He proudly crafts a belt with the inscription “Seven at One Blow” and sets out into the world to seek fortune. His cleverness and wit allow him to survive and thrive despite his small stature. He tricks a giant by squeezing whey from cheese instead of water from a stone, and by throwing a bird into the air to mimic throwing a rock that never lands. Later, he outsmarts a king who tries to have him killed by pretending to boast in his sleep about his legendary feats—”I have struck down seven with one blow, killed two giants, led away a unicorn, and captured a wild boar...”—frightening the king’s servants into fleeing.

John AG in one of his multiplicity of incarnations has this to say:

“Israel has issued one of the most alarming warnings of the entire conflict. Millions of citizens were informed that the country’s early warning and missile defense systems may no longer guarantee protection against incoming attacks.



For decades Israel invested heavily in advanced defense systems such as Iron Dome, Patriot, and other missile interception technologies designed to detect and stop incoming threats. But recent developments suggest that warning times for incoming missiles may be dramatically reduced, leaving civilians with only seconds to react.



In this video, we break down what this announcement means, how missile defense systems work, and why early warning networks are critical for civilian protection during modern warfare. We also analyze the broader regional escalation involving Israel, Iran, and multiple Middle Eastern countries, and what these developments could mean for global security and energy markets.



As for Israel’s sudden present predicament? After 2 ½ years of unrelenting slaughter of innocent people? Excuse me while I go tune up my violin.

Oh, wait… I don’t play the violin… 🤔 Oh well.