Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

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Tom
Dec 24, 2023Edited

The US federal government is fully captured and has has become a parasitic hegemonic entity of its own, controlled by an international globalist cabal. It’s relationship with the American people is primarily extractive and destructive. It’s clear they no longer represent us or solve our common problems. They are drunk with power shoving their weight around in foreign lands as the cabal’s primary mercenary force. You simply can’t hope to rule the world without first taking over the US federal government. Meanwhile conditions within the US deteriorate in comparison to the rest of the world, as our wealth is sucked away to finance their evil, selfish, globalist agenda. The interests of the US federal government are NOT aligned with the interests and welfare of the American people…not even close. We, the people of the world, are viewed merely as a drain on THEIR resources.

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GLK
Dec 23, 2023

If the plandemic teaches anything it’s that it doesn’t matter what the ants think. The grasshoppers are in-charge. And they’re experimenting. https://newatlas.com/zombie-ant-fungus-brain/52143/?itm_source=newatlas&itm_medium=article-body

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