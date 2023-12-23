I guess after this I’m going to have to save my Substack comments to my hard-drive along with the link before posting. On Jordan Schachtel’s Substack Page, The Dossier he issued “Is it time to take another look at RFK Jr.?”; my original comment has evaporated along with my other comments (I was able to save the latter thanks to my email feed😅); I discovered this after being informed by “Arnold” – another commentator – that I was banned by our Mr. Schachtel; I think the following exchange was the reason for the banning; from one “Mrs. Bucket”:

“IT’S NOT GENOCIDE it’s a desperate attempt to fight fire with fire. Israel MUST take every measure and effort to remove the threats. Islam is the side shouting genocide and meaning it. And if bird brain Biden and dumb Democrats give Iran nuclear weapons, they will use them, they won't need ballistic missiles to deliver them, they will turn up by FedEx in New York and other US cities. These people have no regard for human life...but them neither did the US with its idiotic interference in Ukraine.”

My response to “Mrs. Bucket” alas, and I suppose incidentally and perhaps regrettably also to Mr. Schachtel was somewhat on the insensitive side:

“There is an old Polish proverb that runs “The Jew cries out in pain as he strikes you”:

Sorry to rain on your parade Mrs. Bucket, it is indeed Genocide. 2.5 million Palestinians since The Nakba in 1948, systematically dispossessed of their homes and land, their wives and daughters raped, their sons bayoneted and shot; since October 7, 20,000 dead, 8,000 missing, presumably buried under rubble. Moreover the Israeli government has spoken openly about murdering the 2.6 million living in the Gaza Strip Concentration Camp. A substantial number of those are women and children, and a good proportion of Palestinians are Christians, though that really shouldn’t matter. And as I alluded to above, the monsters responsible whine about “The (putative) Holocaust” as they do it. Never mind it’s nearly a century ago and the Palestinians had nothing to do with it... meanwhile over the 2-3 years I’ve come to have grave doubts about that story; the fact that in Canada I could face 2 years imprisonment for saying so proves the lie, doesn’t it? Also you needn’t worry about Poopypants Biden giving the Iranians nukes, they already have them; they also have the rockets to deliver them.”

Mrs Bucket replied to my comment thus:

“What utter rubbish.” 🙄💩

A perspective truly, beyond parody… 🤔

As to my initial comment, far as I can recall it was to remark to the effect that Robert Kennedy Jr. along with all the rest has voiced the usual fellatial support to the illegal regime of Israel to the detriment of America; an utterly unjustified fealty that incidentally has brought all of humanity to the brink of nuclear inferno.

Meanwhile, what can you say to a brainwashed, braindead zombie like this? I recommended to “Mrs. Bucket” she watch the video Déagol sent me(1); come to think of it, I’d like to forward it to Jordan except I can’t ...but likely he wouldn’t watch it either, never mind take the point:

Total waste of time of course. Had a glance at Jordan’s earlier posts about Occupied Palestine, not having read them I won’t venture an opinion as to their quality; still, just reading some titles should give one an idea where he’s coming from.... quelle surprise, a knee-jerk belief in the sanctity, the utter moral inviolability of Israel, due of course to the Jews’ role as humanity’s preeminent victims, our collective paschal lambs... 🙄

💣 Israel’s first point of order: restoring deterrence by shattering the jihadist invincibility complex (October 9, 2023)

💣 The roots of Palestinianism / “Palestinian identity emerged not as a proactive articulation of shared culture, history or aspirations, but rather as a reactive construct.” (October 24, 2023)

💣 From green screens abroad, the leaders of Hamas demand Gazans stay put and sacrifice their ‘women, children & elderly’ for ‘Palestine’ / Hamas is an Islamic Jim Jones cult. (October 27, 2023)

💣 ‘Rabbis For Ceasefire’ revealed as anti-Israel, anti-American extremist group (November 14, 2023)

💣 Shock Survey: 89% of Palestinians support terror groups known for suicide attacks, while 75% approve of October 7 Massacre (November 17, 2023)

💣 Within its political reality, Israel has forged a good deal to free the hostages (November 21, 2023 )

Never mind as Ron Unz observed and I mentioned in my previous post:

“... the inescapable conclusion is that in per capita terms Jews were the greatest mass-murderers of the twentieth century, holding that unfortunate distinction by an enormous margin and with no other nationality coming even remotely close. And yet, by the astonishing alchemy of Hollywood, the greatest killers of the last one hundred years have somehow been transmuted into being seen as the greatest victims, a transformation so seemingly implausible that future generations will surely be left gasping in awe.”

Actually — and this is extremely nasty I freely admit — a thesis may be made and substantiated they are the greatest mass murderers in human history; hence we gentiles’ purportedly “insensate, utterly irrational and unjustified (and almost universal)” anti-Semitism. Actually there are good reasons the Jews have been feared and hated, wherever they’ve gone.(2)

Having said that, let me hasten to add that I bear no-ill, I wish no harm nor violence on anyone, nor do I automatically hate anyone who happens to be Jewish, my attitude is rather more similar to Glorfindel’s: “It is you Frodo, and that which you bear, which brings us all in peril.”

What has all the above got to do with Dr. Robert’s latest post, beyond one was written the day after the other? Simply this: His charge of moral culpability against all of us be damned; if there was anything I could do about the illegal regime of Israel and the ongoing rape and slaughter in Occupied Palestine I would. But all I can do is draw attention to the Jewish moral blindness as to the reality of their actions, both for themselves and for the rest of humanity: As Max Igan has cautioned, “the way of Palestine will be the way of the world”. Jordan Schacter’s self-evident attitude towards the Palestinians and by extension towards all Gentiles is very similar to Grima Wormtongue’s whom I haven’t written about yet; I’m still working on it.

As Robert Louis Stevenson warned: “Sooner or later, we all sit down to a banquet of consequences” and I suspect for many goyim, whose attitude is already closing in on “Fuck Israel”...

... Will very soon and once again be: “Fuck the Jews.” 🤔

Best,

Capt. Roy Harkness

(1) The Final Redpill I presume by Henry Makow.

(2) Also check out The Saker’s The True Causes of anti-Semitism Part 2

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

The Governments of the World Accept the Extermination of the Palestinian People. We are experiencing the total collapse of morality on planet earth.

Washington is working to prevent a conference on Geneva Convention violations; Israeli prison guards beat Palestinian prisoner to death; ongoing devastation, starvation in Gaza

https://israelpalestinenews.org/gaza-conflict-is-a-stain-on-our-collective-conscience-day-75/

Israel and Washington, and the world’s lack of response to the genocide America and Israel are inflicting on Palestinians, have taught us that the entire world lacks a moral conscience.

586,000 Gaza Palestinians are starving to death thanks to Washington and Israel and Washington’s two-bit punk European and Canadian empire of nonentities.

The US Secretary of State, a Jew who declares himself an Israeli, the US Secretary of Treasury, who declares herself a Jew, the US Attorney General who declares himself a Jew–note that in the Biden Regime there is not a single white gentile heterosexual male in any position of power or influence–have aligned America with Israel’s Genocide of the Palestinians.

NO AMERICAN CAN HOLD HIS OR HER HEAD UP HIGH. We have all been made complicit in genocide.

The very last things Americans are are people who rule themselves.

How can any American have a Merry Christmas when the Biden Regime has made every one of us complicit in Genocide?