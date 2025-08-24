The Art of the Deal

Another pearl cast before swine from Duckstreet Studios. August 2, 2025.

“Are you sick of mass murder?

Stop thinking about it. The Jews have got the solution:

Binge watch your box set. Go to the ball game.

Forget about mass executions.

Don’t think about famine. There’s nothing to see here.

It’s time that y’all went back home.

Forget it all about it. Do some yoga and stretches.

Order pizza, watch porn and stay stoned.

Does a genocide move you?

Are you feeling upset now?

The Jews have got the prescription:

Take some time on your own now, with Pornhub or Grinder.

Keep it simple: Take out a subscription.

Don’t think of dead babies.

Soon it will be over. Don’t dwell on it, let’s just move on.

Forget all about it. Watch reruns of Seinfeld.

Order pizza. Watch porn and stay stoned.

Do you practice mindfulness? Are you checking your breathing?

Are you feeling antisemitic?

Read The Diary of Anne Frank. Watch a film about Auschwitz,

Soon you’ll feel so much more sympathetic.

You call it a genocide? The Jews must defend themselves,

The Jews have to plan for the future:

The deal is that Gaza gets drones, bombs, and famine.

You get porn on your phone and computer.

You get porn on your phone and computer.

Are you shocked at the violence, that unspeakable evil?

Are you traumatized, lost, feeling queasy?

The Jews have the answer: Psychotherapy sessions.

Don’t be hard on yourself. Take it easy.

Are you feeling for Gaza? Are you worried about it?

Are you anxious when you’re on your own?

Forget all about it. Join the gay pride parade now.

Order pizza, watch porn, and stay stoned.

Do you practice mindfulness?

Are you checking your breathing?

Are you feeling antisemitic?

Read The Diary of Anne Frank. Watch that Rod Steiger movie.

Soon you’ll feel so much more sympathetic.

You call it a genocide? The Jews must defend themselves.

The Jews have to plan for the future:

The deal is that Gaza gets drones, bombs, and famine.

You get porn on your phone, and computer

You get porn on your phone, and computer

(Order pizza...)

You get porn on your phone and stay stoned.

(Order pizza...) I get porn on my phone, and computer

(Order pizza…) I get porn on my phone, and computer

(Order pizza, watch porn and stay stoned…)

(Order pizza, watch porn and stay stoned…)

(Order pizza, watch porn… and stay, stoned…)”