The Architects of Western Decline

Further to my reposting of Paul Craig Robert’s “The Wstern World’s Self-Demise Continues”…

Someone on Substack recently — can’t remember now who, but I thank them — reminded me of VertigoPolitix, and while most would dismiss him, likely contemptuously, as an extremist “anti-Semitic conspiracy theorist” — odd how these buzzwords are trotted out to shut down any kind of thought challenging the Official Narrative, just in case mind-numbing propaganda proffered by the Mainstream Media and the suffocating censorship on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter/X and other social media wasn’t already horrendous enough — like others whose works and opinions once would have been anathema to me, after the last 10 years and the unrelenting sabotage of Western Civilization I find I now have very little difficulty with his perspective. Felix Weil, Max Horkheimer, Theodor Adorno, Erich Fromm, Herbert Marcuse, Walter Benjamin, George Lukács, Claude Levi-Strauss, Jurgen Habermas and more latterly Saul Alinsky, Hilary Clinton’s mentor and his Rules for Radicals… Most of us have never heard of these people, but I once had an extensive collection of Erich Fromm’s books; I threw them all away: For anyone to espouse Karl Marx and his thought in any way is utterly inexcusable, and it was only after learning of Fromm’s intellectual associates that I understood he was not the gentle compassionate humanist he pretended to be.

I believe it was E.F. Schumacher in his A Guide for the Perplexed, (a must-read for everyone) who remarked that the more risible academic notions propounded by crackpots and eggheads in the deeper regions of sundry University Liberal Arts faculties (my words, not his) have a way, over 2-3 generations, of percolating into the general zeitgeist… usually with catastrophic consequences. Karl Marx may have been the worst examplar, but he is certainly not unique. And thus we have our present situation. If you think things like fulminating illiteracy and innumeracy, mushrooming unemployment and homelessness, generalized drug addiction, the Covid Fraudemic, intractable personal debt, the migrant crises, nonsense like “Climate Change”, moral relativism, the developing hyperinflation, creeping totalitarianism, ever more suffocating censorship, people out in public covered in grotesque tattoos and piercings worthy of a stone-age tribesman and the ever worsening “dumbing-down” of the population are entirely unrelated phenomena? Think again: They aren’t.

Auf Wiedersehen,

Captain Roy Harkness