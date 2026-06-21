Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

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edward's avatar
edward
1d

Starmer needs to be executed for treason with the secondary charge being a anti white bigot.

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Kevin Johnson's avatar
Kevin Johnson
1d

I'm assuming most of these "white" politicians and activists ignoring this crisis are in fact jews.

Starmer is a jew.

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