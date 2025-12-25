The Absolute State of Christmas in 2025

Maybe it’s time we all stopped dying for the political class and started holding them accountable instead? Merry Christmas Europe. Try not to get stabbed, run over, or blown up. — Black Pigeon Speaks

Yesterday “Vigilant Fox” posted this interview by Maria Zee of Martin Armstrong:

In it, Mr. Fox asked: “So, how are you feeling, citizens of these tyrannical governments who rolled out lethal COVID injections, who are putting you in jail for your speech: Are you ready to go and die for these leaders?”

I partially responded thus:

“Not to put too fine a point to it? They can go fuck themselves. Since 2017 I have experienced and witnessed both in Canada and worldwide a degree of indifference, incompetence, systematic deceit, malfeasance and outright criminality in our individuals in power and agencies that are beyond appalling, beyond abominable; but I think what finally did it for me here in Canada was the murder of 300 Ostriches because of utterly bogus, bullshit “birdflu”, some nameless bastard of a snitch — and of course, the rubbish “PCR Test” which issues a false positive 97% of the time. The CFIA? The RCMP? The Supreme Court? Our crypto-Bolshevik libtard government under Mark Carnage, voted in thanks to Toronto and Montreal after 9 years of Justin Castreau’s disgraceful ineptitude? How stupid can the population of a country BE? Why the UK isn’t in open bloody revolt against Starmer, ditto for France under Macron and whoever replaced Merkel in Germany, they’re all the bloody same anyway... And they’re so stupid the reality of a war with Russia is evidently beyond their comprehension. — Capt. Roy Harkness

Having thus far collected 28 likes and three comments to my remark, I now offer “Black Pigeon Speaks” latest as a counterpoint to same, along with Vigilant Fox’s, Maria Zee’s and Martin Armstrong’s assessment, and on the eve of the 2,025th commemoration of the birth of The Prince of Peace and our Lord and Savior, once again offer my plaintive refrain:

“What will it take, to wake humanity up?