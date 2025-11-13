Surviving Collapse and Civil War

Hard on the heels of Mark Keenan’s article, the latest from Black Pigeon Speaks… One would almost think they’re singing from the same choirbook. 🤔 What’s coming? Dark times. Will they be as bad as Black Pigeon’s Bosnian’s friend’s description of the collapse of Yugoslavia? My advice? Be ready for anything. I found the article BPS mentions at this link: https://survivalandresistance.wordpress.com/2014/03/19/one-year-in-hellsurviving-a-full-shtf-collapse-in-bosnia/; I’ll probably be re-posting it shortly. Other than that? Well… Fernando Ferfal Aguirre describes what went down in Argentina around 2001… they seem to have so many monetary crises…🙄 But I am sure it’s no fault of the Argentines; rather, their governments and International “AID” agencies…

Other than that, take a close look at what happened in Venezuela, exacerbated I’m quite certain by CIA / Bankster meddling.

But if I have learned anything over the course of the Covid Fraudemic and now the slaughter of Universal Ostrich Farms’ innocent creatures — an atrocity straight out of Bolshevik Russia — it’s that our governments and abominations like the UN, WEF and WHO, are not to be trusted under any circumstances, are certainly not our friends and absolutely do not have our interests at heart, best or otherwise.

See things for what they are;

Understand, what’s going on.

Captain Roy Harkness