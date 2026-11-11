I guess this is a preface as opposed to Al’s introduction… G. Perry Bauchman was my dad, and while I wrote about some of his war experiences here:

My Dad's Medals Capt. Roy Harkness · November 11, 2023 Note: I wrote and posted this to my blog Sex Diary of an Oboist, February 12, 2012. This and the one I’m going to post in a few minutes, in honor of my Dad and Mom’s sacrifices in World War II, seem appropriate… Read full story

And my mom’s here:

War and Remembrance* Capt. Roy Harkness · November 11, 2023 Note: I first posted this September 3, 2015, my Mom’s 96 birthday had she lived.. and the 76th anniversary of the start of World War II, 20 years later coincidentally enough.. and here we are, in the opening moves of World War III.. Same playbook as events that led up to World War I — just different actors. Humanity never seems to learn… Read full story

Once again we roll up to another Remembrance Day, and at 67 and the last surviving member of my family, I note with some astonishment that World War II is now 82 years ago, and Dad shuffled off his mortal coil and joined the bleeding choir invisible in 2008, and Mom followed him in 2010 and World War II is now just about over the brow of living memory… And I’m reminded of doing Remembrance Day ceremonies as a member of the Militia in Halifax in the late 1970s; there were a few World War I vets on parade… and every year, there were just a few less…

And thus as a salute to my Dad — and to all the veterans of both those appalling conflagrations on both sides — as “The Powers That Shouldn’t Be” stampede us into yet another mass slaughter, for Remembrance Day 2026 I’ve decided to re-upload his memoirs, at the rate of about half a chapter every other week. 172 pages in hard copy in total; it could have been 10 times longer and still would have been good… But at least I have this, for your delectation and edification.

“Per ardua ad astram”

Captain Roy Harkness

Spitfire Pilot: Introduction

The word “Spitfire” has always been a magic name for me. When I was a member of the Canadian Air Force myself during the last big war, I wanted to fly, wanted to “slip the surly bonds of earth,” etc. But when I took the medical for air crew I always got very excited – my blood pressure went through the roof and nearly as high as the sky. Later it went back to normal, or as near to normal as a writer can achieve. But this erratic behaviour of my red corpuscles was viewed with displeasure by my superiors, and I had nothing but superiors in the RCAF. The blood pressure thing happened twice, and after the second time I was a permanent earthling.

Many years later I met Perry Bauchman, and discovered that he had actually been a Spitfire pilot, and could even be induced to talk about his experiences occasionally. I thought they were fascinating: his early neophyte days in Africa; shooting up German road convoys in France; downing buzz bombs over England; fierce dogfights with Messerschmitts and Focke-Wulfs; escorting bomber raids on Hitler’s munitions factories... War, with all the blood and horror, but fought in the sky where the sheer excitement must have been sometimes overwhelming.

I told Perry he ought to write a book about it, this most exciting time of his entire life. “Tush, tush,” he said, or words to that effect. “Why not?” I said. And he told me why not in a way which made me certain that if I pestered him enough, he would give way and write the story of how an Annapolis Valley farm boy became a fighter pilot, then after the war a lawyer and husband to Rosemary, and then... So I did — I Pestered him.

Every time my wife and I were invited to the Bauchman home for lunch, I told Perry he ought to write a book about his bad luck in not having shot down the German air ace, Baron Manfred von Richtofen. He remonstrated, and remonstrated very well being an ex-lawyer. “That was in World War I,” he told me. (I had just mentioned von Richtofen to get him talking about flying anyway.)

Every time Perry and Rosemary came to our place for lunch, I brought up the subject of the book again. It got so he winced when I mentioned books, and asked how he was coming with his own book. It occurred to me there was some danger of friendship going gurgling down the drain if I didn’t shut up. However, the book did get written, proof of same being in your hand at this moment.

And I think the reader may now believe that my continual urgings, reminders, queries as to progress, everything short of an actual shove toward typewriter and then word processor, have been worth it. But the virtues of this book are entirely Perry Bauchman’s, not mine. And I hope my friend will forgive me for being such a nuisance while it was being written.

— Al Purdy

It was 1942. We were over the St. Lawrence River at 100 feet, and my flying instructor, an ex-bush pilot, had just carried out a hair-raising “beat-up” of some summer cottages on the shore – “for your edification and the good of your soul” and no doubt to impress his lady love, who had a cottage there. It had certainly impressed me.

“That is how not to fly, unless you are tired of living or want to become an air gunner rather than a pilot, which will happen if you ever get caught at it. Anyway,” he went on, “see if you can set her down in one piece without scaring me to death. Just do your best to remember that you’re flying an airctaft and not bouncing around the orchard on a manure spreader.”

Firmly suppressing the memories which that remark evoked, I focused all my attention on making a gliding approach, levelling out a few feet off the runway, and easing back on the stick for a fairly smooth three-point touchdown. My instructor exhaled noisily.

“Well, that wasn’t too bad. You didn’t bend anything, but you need a lot of practice.”

Praise indeed!

Walking to the billet, I remembered working back on the farm in the Annapolis Valley.

There had to be a better way to make a living than perched on the top of a twenty-foot apple ladder reaching for Northern Spies with frozen fingers, five baskets full per barrel, umpteen sickening barrels per day at five cents a barrel. Hot summer afternoons in August, pitching hay onto a wagon, being drenched in sweat and covered by hayseed, stung by horseflies, and thinking about cows to be brought in and milked in a hot, stinking stable did little to recommend farming. I wondered if I could make myself appear and smell acceptable before going to town to spend some time with that exciting and thoroughly desirable young doll.

“Ah well, at least tomorrow the other boys and I will be able to go for a swim. Sure hope we don’t get into trouble for swimming on Sunday. There’s liable to be some nosy character who can’t wait to bleat to our parents, “Do you know who I saw swimming in the river today?” Maybe with a little luck, after church I’ll be able to get Anne to go for a walk back to the glebe. Perhaps she will be in the mood for a little snuggling.

“At least I won’t have any homework to worry about. God, it’s good to have school behind me. It doesn’t look like that high school certificate is going to do much to make me rich, despite what my mother drummed into me.”

School, Lord how I loathed it, and mostly because of the teachers. Like the time I was in grade three, about nine years old. Our rural school had two rooms with four grades in each room. One day, Herman, a kid who was not very bright, a foster child, an orphan, also in Grade Three, was given a strapping. The strap was made of rubber about two inches wide and a foot long. He was made to hold out his hand while the strap was applied to the palm several times, first on the one hand and then on the other. The result was agonizing.

The teacher was a harridan who could strike terror into the boldest child. After Herman’s torture, he returned to his seat, obviously not knowing what he was saying, just screaming in agony and swearing. He was hauled back up to the front of the class and subjected to a further strapping. Again he returned to his seat, screaming, obviously out of his mind with pain, again using bad language. This happened three times, until one of the girls was courageous enough to tell him, “Please stop swearing so she will stop strapping you.” With that, the poor kid did stop swearing but couldn’t stop screaming.

I held up two fingers to indicate I needed to go to the toilet. Rushing out, I threw up my breakfast. I wondered why she continued to torture the poor kid when it was obvious he had no idea what he was saying. I was terrified. Might I be next?

On another occasion, involving an older boy and a different teacher, the boy was given a beating, one blow of the strap on each hand alternately for two or three minutes, until he finally broke down. This teacher was determined to make him cry. The terror of these incidents stayed with me.

One Sunday evening at Anne’s house, after I had finished school and she was in her final year, we were grouped around the RCA Victor console radio listening to the Edgar Bergen and Charlie MacCarthy show. I had a hunch that Anne’s father didn’t entirely approve of me,

He asked, “When are you going to join the air force and get yourself free flying instruction?”

“Maybe I will,” I said.

During the following week I hitchhiked to Halifax with my friend Bill both of us intending to enlist in the RCAF. Bill didn’t make it. Unfortunately, his medical examination revealed that he had tuberculosis, a fact he would only be told later. I was accepted and applied for the trade of wireless mechanic, electricity and radio being about the only thing I felt I knew anything about outside of farm work. Seemed the air force didn’t have much demand for manure spreader operators.

I was given an enlistment pin to show I was in the air force, congratulated on being admitted into His Majesty’s Service, and provided with vouchers enabling me to travel by day coach to Manning Pool in Toronto in two weeks. In the meantime I was a full-fledged member of the RCAF, with the rank of AC2, Aircraftsman Second Class, acting unpaid! With differing emotions, Bill and I hitchhiked home to Falmouth. Although Bill had not yet been told why he had not been accepted, he was down in the dumps already.

On hearing me announce I was in the air force, Anne’s father was more hearty with his congratulations than seemed warranted. Anne didn’t cry. Actually, she didn’t even look suitably downcast – pretty disappointing.

It was a beautiful September day when I went to Halifax to catch the train to Toronto. At the station in Halifax I ran into John and Dave, who were also on their way to the same manning pool. Dave was a fair-haired beanpole with a hairline moustache who came from St. John’s, Newfoundland. John was from New Glasgow, medium height, and sported a Hitler smut under his nose. Both were the kind of buddies to make a train trip to Toronto an adventure.

Dave had enlisted in the RCAF in Halifax, rather than join the RAF in the colony of Newfoundland, because the RCAF scale of pay was more attractive. We were being paid the unbelievable salary of one dollar and thirty cents a day. I couldn’t help feeling that an AC2 in the RAF must be poor indeed! But did we care? Not us. This was our lifetime adventure and we were on our way to the big city of Toronto where the lights were brighter and the girls were all beautiful and pushovers for airmen.

The sun was shining, the day was cool, and life was good when we pulled into the central station in Toronto. Unbelievable! Here was me, from the Annapolis Valley, actually in Toronto, the home of the Maple Leafs, seat of the Happy Gang, the magic city with flickering lights. Being but one among thousands in the sea of blue that was Manning Pool did nothing to dampen my exhilaration.

Manning Pool was housed in the exhibition buildings on the lakefront. Endless hordes of air-force-blue uniforms and we, still in civvies, looking on in respectful awe. We were allocated bunks in the “Bull Pen,” acres of two-tier iron bunks with traffic lanes between, service vehicles and delivery vans charging through at all hours of the day and night. Blue antiseptic lights were flickering and there was a smell of feet, dust, exhaust fumes, and oranges.

“Anybody here from Regina?” would be bawled from one corner, and from about a quarter mile away would come the answer, “Yeah.”

“Oh, what did she say?” Big joke!

It seemed we would hardly close our eyes before some detail would come parading through blaring reveille out of tune. Reveille at any time arouses instant hostility, but out of tune at 6:00 AM in a five-acre cow barn, yuck! The trumpeters were bombarded with ribald advice:

“Put a sock in it!”

“Blow your nose, you’ll get more.”

“Fart into it, it’ll sound a lot better.”

We rolled out of the bunks and raced to the ablutions a couple of blocks away, a three-minute wash and shave, no time for a shower, then raced back to the bunk, dusted off the

shoes polished last night, shook the traffic dust out of our dothes, dressed in nothing flat, sheets and blankets folded neatly on the foot of the bunk, and raced the half mile to breakfast in Canada’s biggest mess hall. We had breakfast along with about fifteen hundred other recruits, some in uniform, some still in civvies.

Breakfast! Maybe pancakes, perhaps bacon and eggs, always cereal, toast, coffee, tea, or milk, fruit juice, all you could eat, and sometimes it was even good enough to eat! Breakfast over, we raced to the auditorium to be on parade in time. Imagine being on parade in the bleachers of an arena, Lectures on “Air Force Law,” “Air Force Daily Routine,” “Air Force Structure,” and “Personal Ranks.” When addressed by senior officers we must snap to attention and give the last three digits of our regimental number thus: “Sah! 963!” How to salute, whom to salute, and when. The rights of the AC2 were largely imaginary and subject to the whims of superior ranks.

Lectures on the symptoms of venereal diseases and how to avoid contracting them. Vivid descriptions of the pertinent points, obviously calculated to terrify the greenhorn into avoiding sexual intercourse for the duration of hostilities, if not for his lifetime. In this the lectures proved not entirely successful.

The next day I was called into the adjutant’s office. No one I knew had ever been ordered to see the adjutant at Manning Pool. I entered in fear and trembling. Behind the desk sat a squadron leader who returned my salute and said, “At ease, Bauchman. Sit down. You may smoke if you wish.”

“Thank you, sir, I don’t smoke.”

“Oh, very good, what we wanted to see you about is that we noticed from your Personnel file that your level of education qualifies you for air crew. Is there some reason why you haven’t volunteered for air crew?”

“Well, sir, I volunteered for wireless mechanic because

radio is the only thing I know very much about apart from farming.

“I see, Bauchman, that explains it. Thank you very much.” I stood up and said, “Thank you, sir,” and whipped up my smartest salute, about turned, and marched out.

Soon came kit parade, to be issued with shoes for dress wear, boots for daily were, both fitted while holding a bucket of sand in each hand. Equipped with uniform from the skin out: drawers, white, airmen, for the use of, two; vests, white, airmen, for the use of, two; shirts, blue grey, airmen, for the use of, two. A nice blue wedge cap with a white front flash insert to distinguish potential air crew from the lesser ground crew. (It seems that following my talk with the adjutant, it was presumed that I had remustered to air crew.) Finally a nice blue canvas kit-bag to hold all my possessions. Heavy blue canvas knapsacks and webbing were all duly entered in your “pay book.” “You had bloody well better not lose any of it, unless you are partial to prolonged square-bashing while carrying full kit while you pay for it,” we were warned.

On weekends, when we could get away from the eternal parades, inspections, medicals, and lectures, we would hire a car and take the girls for a run down the lakeshore. There was a delightful little cafe on the beach somewhere near Oakville where we could get baked Virginia ham on a toasted roll. We had met the girls at a dance at the central YMCA. John eventually married his girl we had renamed “Swee’ pea, a very lovely girl with a terrific personality. She seemed too bright to fall for staid old John, but is love accountable?

Kitted, fully inoculated, shorn, drilled, brainwashed and bored, we were eventually posted to security guard duty at Debert, Nova Scotia. What training advantage guard duty served in the metamorphosis of potential air crew remains a mystery. But there we were, late autumn 1941, up to our posteriors in snow, toting World War One American rifles less ammunition, at 30 degrees below, guarding an aerodrome under construction against what we never could envision. Certainly no Nazi in his right mind would ever have been remotely interested in attacking it.

While the unit was under construction by a civilian contractor, the aerodome was in use as an RAF operational training unit, Flying Lockheed Hudsons. It was here that I had my initial taste of flying. John soon discovered we could go up for a Flight by obtaining permission from the adjutant. This we did and were duly supplied with parachutes and directed to the flight office where a plane was about to take off on a reconnaissance exercise. In no time there below was the Minas Basin and Bay of Fundy, and to the east P.E.I., beyond the Northumberland Strait. John pointed out a train chugging along from Truro to New Glasgow. I was completely sold! This was the only answer to service life!

While guard duty at Debert proved to be existence in a hellhole, with any luck, I might get home for Christmas. Debert was on the outskirts of Truro, about sixty miles across country from home.

The aerodrome was next to a huge army camp, an embarkation depot. It hardly seemed rational for potential air crew to be guarding a half-built aerodrome adjacent to a military establishment housing thousands of trained soldiers. However, such was the weird product of the military decision-makers.

To top it all off, I had not received a greatcoat at Manning Pool. They had run out of them because some clerk had neglected to reorder! After continual agitation on my part, I was finally issued a second-hand one which had belonged to a New Zealander. I don’t like to imagine why he and his coat had parted company, but the RAF claimed it was the only one they had in stores. I often wonder how much Canada paid England for that wretched green coat. Anyway, I was stuck with that damned coat until I received a commission overseas much, much later. I reckon I was the only member of the RCAF parading in a New Zealand air force green greatcoat. It did not go unnoticed.

Conditions at Debert were such that morale plunged like the Dow Jones average in a depression. This RAF station was on British service rations: tripe and onions, kidneys (phew!), and bubble and squeak (some sort of fried cabbage melange, yuck). To a man we were discussing reyolution, desertion, and suicide. When it wasn’t snow up to the bunghole, it was mud nearly as deep, and us with no rubber boots. To top it all the Japanese had taken it upon themselves to bomb Pearl Harbor in December, and all personnel were immediately confined to camp. Getting home for Christmas seemed unlikely. The thought of Christmas festivities at Camp Debert did nothing to brighten our spirits. There just wasn’t that much liquor!

I think that period was the nadir of my existence. Dave, whose home was in Newfoundland, was in even worse shape, because there was no way he was going home for Christmas, leave or no leave. However it developed later that the Japs were not going to invade Debert, or even British Columbia, right away. Tension eased somewhat and we were given a five-day Christmas leave. God bless Mackenzie King.

Dave went home with me for Christmas. I introduced him to Penny, and they hit it off so passionately that I wondered if I had overlooked next-door possibilities all those years.

It was good to get together with Anne again; however, it seemed that absence had not made her heart grow fonder, at least not for me. I suspect the proximity of the army camp at Windsor may have had some bearing on this. Rumour had it that some officer character seemed to be rather popular with her.

Christmas over, my folks seemed sad to see us leave. We started to hitchhike back to camp in a snowstorm. We managed to get a lift as far as Bedford in a car on its way to Halifax. We then started plodding on foot towards Truro. As we struggled along, the snowstorm grew into a full-blown Nova Scotian blizzard. The going was rough and we became exhausted. I said, “We have to stop and have a rest.”

Fortunately Dave’s rugged Newfoundland conditioning had given him better sense. He insisted that we keep going. After what seemed like hours of pushing through the swirling whiteout, a car came along and stopped for us. The driver said, “We’ve been watching your footprints for miles. The way they were wandering all over the road we were afraid we might run over you.”

Back at Hell’s Acre the weeks became months, to the point where we dubbed ourselves the “Forgotten Squad.” Then towards the end of February, without notice, out of the miasma, we were sprung.

Gladly leaving Debert to the tender care of the army and the devil, we arrived at Initial Training School in Belleville, Ontario. ITS was housed in the buildings and grounds of the former School for the Deaf. We had the unbelievable luxury of real buildings, heat with no coal smoke, Canadian food prepared by cooks, no double-decker bunks, and two to a room! Maybe we had frozen to death and gone to heaven!

It was a small concern to us that our arrival made little impact on Belleville’s sea of air force blue, for we were able to spend our weekends in Toronto or, for those of a more cosmopolitan outlook, Montreal.

We had intensive courses in navigation, compass deviation and variation (capricious bloody instrument!) and aircraft recognition (how could there be so many different aircraft? Could a person ever attain the required 95 percent accuracy?). For mathematics, we brushed up on trigonometry and ratio and proportion. Under 75 percent was unacceptable. I never did like algebra. For navigating, we had to learn to use the Dalton G. Computer, colloquially known as the “Dalton G. Confuser.” Plot wind direction and force. Rotate the dial to the compass bearing, and become totally lost. Theory of Flight; why does a wing fly? It is pressure under the wing or a partial vacuum above the wing? Maybe it’s all done with mirrors.

Air force regulations, namely the “King’s Rule and Regulations, Air,” were specifically enacted to eliminate any rights of the AC2 and to codify the authority of the higher ranks, the higher the ranker. Commissioned officers must be addressed as “sir.” Non-commissioned officers must be addressed by their rank: “Yes, Sergeant, no, Sergeant, three bags full, Sergeant.”

However, after the cold, snow, isolation, and squalour of Debert, ITS Belleville was paradise indeed. There was even a telephone in the hall – unheard of luxury. There was a telephone number on the wall by the phone which I made a note of and then erased. Calling the number, I was enthralled by the sultry female voice that answered. I was successful in arranging to meet her. Even to naive moi, this seemed just a little too fortuitous, hence discretion dictated that perhaps I should approach the tryst strategically, inspecting her ladyship before making contact. I was not impressed, consequently contact was not established.

I goofed in giving her my name as Jack. When this got around as a consequence of her calling and asking for Jack, I was renamed Jack, which stuck for the remainder of my air force career.

Some weeks later, having met a girl I really liked, I was somewhat late on returning to ITS. Check-in time was 2200 hours. The corporal on duty at the gate was all for putting me on charge until I explained that I had met this beautiful young lady and was so carried away that I had completely lost track of time and would he please give me a break just this once,

“What’s her phone number?”

O, my God, now what do I do? Suddenly I remembered the number I had taken from the wall. This I gave to the corporal, with a show of reluctance.

“She’s pretty nice is she?”

“Believe it, Corp. She’s really something.”

“OK, in you go and keep your trap shut, eh?”

“You bet, Corp, thanks a whole heap.”

A few nights later, despite my best intentions, I was again presenting myself at the holy of holies, well beyond the hour of grace. To my horror the same corporal was on duty.

“”You again,” he said. “Boy, I oughta throw the book at you.”

“Why, Corp, what’s the snag?”

“You remember that phoney number you gave me?”

“Sure thing. Pretty nice, wasn’t she?”

“Nice! That was somebody’s old grandmother!”

“What? My God, Corp, I am sorry. I didn’t know! I hadn’t really met her, but those other clowns all raved about her being so beautiful, and very cooperative.”

“Look here, you don’t come in late again while I’m on the gate or you’ll be square-bashing until your legs wear down to the knees and I’ll have your guts for garters.”

“Seems fair, Corp, thanks a million. You’ll never see me again, believe me!”

It was Friday afternoon after duty, while I was sitting on my bunk, shining my shoes, and ruminating on the joys of life in the service, when John came in.

“Where’s Dave?”

“Am I a Newfoundlander’s keeper? How should I know?”

“Well, for the love of women and drunkenness, pull the finger out and let’s get going.”

“Where are We going in such a helluva rush anyhoo?”

“To Toronto, of course, or did you plan to live it up on the weekend by lolling here on your fart sack?”

“Do we leave Dave behind then? After all, he was the one who wangled the forty-eights for us. Who does he know in the orderly room anyway?”

“What difference does it make, so long as we’ve been sprung for the weekend? If we pull the plug out we can catch the Limited to Toronto, or would you prefer to haunch-hike all night?”

“OK let’s see if we can locate Dave and head for the high sierras.”

“You can head for the high sierras if that’s your thing, but I’m heading for Swee’pea’s lean-to.”

“I seriously question that your intentions que Swee’ pea are at all honourable.”

“Swee’pea is well aware of the honorability of my intentions and rejoices accordingly along with me. Two beautifully passionate minds and personalities rejoicing in said passion.”

“Lecher! That’s okay for you and Swee’pea, but what about poor old Dave. I don’t believe he’s got a date?”

“First we find him.”

“Hang onto your tools for a minute, I want to get my maths notes.”

“Whatever in God’s great wisdom are you taking maths notes with you for?”

“So I can get some help from Jeannie.”

“You need help with ratio and proportion, for God’s sake? Even you can’t be that dull, can you?”

“No, of course not, but Jeannie is very keen on maths.”

Well, we made it to Toronto in spite of ourselves, then to the Royal York which accommodated servicemen very reasonably. I had stumped for the economies of central YMCA but was unceremoniously overruled by my opulent, not to say spendthrift, buddies, particularly Johnnie, who was out impress Swee’pea. Dave didn’t much care where we stayed so to long as we got to the grog shop before it closed. It always puzzled me how he managed to meet acceptable girls every time he went to the booze parlors, but he did. There was no way it could be laid to his good looks, and I can’t imagine that his personality was the attraction. It was just one of those inexplicable idiosyncrasies which women exercised in their choice of male companionship. Just makes the female sex incomprehensible to the male, even though we might like to think otherwise.

I got on the phone to Jeannie and, yes, she would be permitted to go to the dance at Central Y since she would be going with me. I had to admire her mother’s sound judgment in recognizing me as acceptable company for her daughter. However, was her daughter acceptable company for me, or would I be led astray as I most ardently hoped? As it turned out, she thought I was a mathematical blockhead. I did seem to require lengthy and detailed coaching from her, but it was well worth it.

On returning to Belleville, I was in great disfavour because I refused to give a combat report. Probably it was my good Baptist upbringing, but I never did feel comfortable with detailed accounts of sexual exploits, genuine or imaginary. Sufficient to say that certain secluded spots in High Park near the Humber River evoke a special nostalgia.

Came final exams just like high school, only these were in March rather than June, I managed to squeeze by with reasonable results in math, and on Friday afternoon Johnnie and I learned we were to leave on Sunday morning, having been posted to an elementary flying training school at Ancienne Lorette. Quebec. Dave had elected to become a navigator and was headed to Rockcliffe, Ontario.

“Where the hell is Ancienne Lorette?” Mad scrambles in search of maps, and questions flew about concerning types of aircraft, flying instructors, length of training, et cetera! Ah so! Ancienne Lorette, just a few miles north of Quebec City, not far off the St. Lawrence River. We also learned that the flying instructors were all civilian, raving lunatic ex-bush pilots. Terrific! We were also given to understand that life in Cité Quebec was one mad round of wild romance with exotically passionate French-Canadian mademoiselles. Eastward the future looked bright!

When we left Belleville, spring had arrived and some of the early flowers were in bloom. On arriving at Ancienne Lorette, to our horror, several feet of snow remained on the ground and the aircraft were equipped with skis for landing. We called it the winter of the two springs. It developed that about a week of ground school, morning and afternoon, was involved before we would be given our baptism as intrepid fighter pilots. During this time the trainee pilots were transferring from skis to wheels, the runways having been discovered under the snow and laid bare.

It is possible to land an aircraft equipped with skis with a certain amount of drift on, that is, while the aircraft is drifting sideways and not pointing directly into the wind. Not so with wheels on a runway. While the trainee pilots were converting from skis to wheels, every day gave rise to two or three ground loops, that is, uncontrolled turning, with the wing tip dragging or, in serious cases, the aircraft flipping over. The siren would wail and the fire engine would rush out, but usually the accident was fairly minor. It did put the fear of God into me about landing with any degree of drift, and it was quite some time before I could learn to land without one wing lower than the other to counteract drift when the runway did not head directly into wind.

As far as ground school was concerned, navigation seemed reasonably straightforward. A compass is a compass, and if the wind is blowing 90 degrees from the line of flight, one can assume that one will drift sideways and must compensate. But gunnery! How to strip that 20-millimetre cannon and reassemble it, how to clamp the recoil springs and slowly release the tension lest they fly out and shoot one through the stomach, how to aim ahead of the moving target to allow time for the missile to intercept it? If one aimed directly at the target aircraft, it would be long gone by the time the bullet arrived. The amount of deflection varied with the speed of the target and the angle at which it crossed the line of fire, ranging from a right angle to dead ahead.

Well, if Buzz Beurling* could master it, so could I, I thought. With two 20-millimetre cannons and two .50 calibre machine guns firing from the wings of a Mark IX Spitfire, it didn’t seem possible that one could miss, with all those bullets flying about. But it really wasn’t quite that simple, hence gunnery lessons.

However, before shooting at an aircraft one must be able to recognize it, lest one should undergo the embarrassment of shooting down a friendly aircraft. Ergo, a course in aircraft recognition, to be able to instantly identify all types of service aircraft, friendly and enemy, from all angles, above, below, behind, head on, silhouetted, or whatever: Heinkels, Dorniers, Junkers, Fiesler, Messerschmitt, Focke-Wulf, Stuka, Spitfire, Halifax, Lancaster, Whitley, Blenheim, Wellington, Anson, Lysander, Hurricane, Defiant, Battle, Bolingbroke, Beaufighter, Dakota, Thunderbolt, Fortress, Maryland, Liberator, and so on and on. Would it ever be possible to remember and recognize them all? Then there was the odd one – a twin Merlin-engined, sleek-looking aircraft sporting radiators in the leading edges of the wings between the engines and the fuselage – that nobody seemed to know the name of and which We were told was top secret and not yet in production. Later we discovered that it was the Mosquito fighter-bomber, built of plywood, very fast and maneuverable and subject to scoffing comment by non-Mosquito pilots - “Hitler’s secret weapon: Termites.”

de Havilland DH.98 Mosquito

However, all the foregoing academic activity was confined to alternate half-days, mornings one day, afternoons the next, the remainder of the day being devoted to, would you believe, flying instruction. At last, flying!

Flying instruction in the fleet Finch aircraft! The Finch was a beautiful yellow biplane with two cockpits, a five- cylinder radial engine, dual controls, plexiglass coupe tops over the cockpits, and air-speed indicators on a wing strut as well as in the cockpit. It also had a needle to indicate the rate of turn, and a ball inside a curved glass tube filled with alcohol to slow down the ball, the purpose of which was to indicate if the aircraft were horizontally level or, if in a turn, to indicate whether it was slipping or skidding.

At elementary flying training one of thte boys ground-looped. He was unhurt.

End of Part One.

________________________________________

*https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Beurling#