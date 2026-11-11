Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

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Ernst Eck's avatar
Ernst Eck
2d

On Remembrance day curse the Rothschild bankers that started both WWI and WWJEW.

No more Brother Wars.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B3q4Up5ugTc&list=RDB3q4Up5ugTc&start_radio=1

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Nuala Norris's avatar
Nuala Norris
2d

Thank you for your thoughts. I’m sure it will be a fascinating account, and I will read it with interest.

The trauma and sadness live on, with more in preparation/ progress... every day.

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