Scottish Dundee Axe Girl Strikes Back

AI Braveheart Parody/Tribute Song
Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
Sep 04, 2025
7
5
Share
Transcript

The white genocide, white extinction,[1] or white replacement conspiracy theory[2][3][4] is a white nationalist[5][6][7] conspiracy theory that claims there is a deliberate plot (often blamed on Jews[5][8]) to cause the extinction of white people through forced assimilation,[9] mass immigration, or violent genocide.[10][11][12][13]
Wikipedia

At this point, if you’re white, living in Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand? Or suddenly, even if you’re yellow and living in Japan?

Some of you are aware of the story by now: A fourteen-year-old girl in Scotland armed with a knife and a hatchet, attempted to ward off a Pakistani migrant, warning him to stay away from her twelve-year-old sister. No-one seems to be asking “what, is a fourteen-year-old girl doing carrying… why does she feel it necessary to be carrying… both a knife, and a hatchet?”

And why was there no Scottish man there to protect her and her sister?

A SWAT team came ‘round the next day to arrest her of course. And also of course, Keir Starmer’s government took no action against the Illegal Migrant. 🙄💩

This appears to be the situation across The West. Even in Japan according to Michael Yon, unwelcome migrants are being foisted on the unwilling Japanese by their contemptible sellout globalist politicians. He opines Ireland, Luxembourg, Belgium, and Germany “are finished”, that France and the United Kingdom are not far behind them.

What will it take, to wake people up?

Tìoraidh an-dràsta…
Captain Roy Harkness

PS An afterthought:

