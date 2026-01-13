09:08 Just learned from Medea as I was tidying my postage stamp workshop, a news item: Scott Adams is no more. He has ceased to be. His metabolic processes are now history. He’s snuffed it, bit the dust, shuffled off his mortal coil, rung down the curtain and joined the bleeding choir invisible. He’s a stiff! Bereft of life, he rests in peace. He is an ex-cartoonist, creator of “Dilbert” and commentator of the Human Condition who swallowed the patent bullshit about the Covid Fraudemic whole and took how many doses of The Covid Lethal Injection❓😱 He was 68. Prostate cancer that spread into his bones. I include the also late, lamented Gonzalo Lira’s assessment of Scott’s mistake.

Eternal rest grant unto Scott, O Lord, and may Light Perpetual shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.