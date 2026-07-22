Satanic New York State Orders Catholic Nuns to Abandon Their Religious Beliefs or Be Imprisoned

By Paul Craig Roberts

Original link here.

Link to PCR’s article here.

“Listen to this brief account of what New York State is trying to do to Catholic Nuns who for 125 years have cared for dying people free of charge.

There is considerable state and federal legislation that is directly aimed at destroying constitutionally protected religious freedom. In effect, legislators, both at the federal and state levels are telling Catholics that they must abandon their religious beliefs or be imprisoned. This is not an exaggeration. It is true. The long liberal and Jewish attack on Christianity is turning America into a Satanic nation. Where are the Christian voices against it. Are they too busy justifying Israel’s Satanic destruction of Palestine, Lebanon, and Iran? Why is the US Congress currently considering legislation that integrates the United States with Satanic Israel?”