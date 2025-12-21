Rudolph the Jewish Reindeer

“A deity your people kinda killed, and according to your religious texts is now burning in Hell for all eternity and according to Ben Shapiro, was just some kind of rebel who got what he deserved...”

— Devon Steck

I used to listen to Devon quite faithfully (also here) but about 5 years ago or so he changed his format and his presentations all become about 3 hours long… Sorry Devon, I don’t have that much time in a day; rather a shame because he is among the very few that have the guts to speak in less than adulatory terms of the behavior of a certain very privileged and powerful group. Good way to get cancelled or worse. Still, in the wake of the latest False Flag / Psy Op at Bondi Beach it may be good to remind people of the depths and nature of their tentacline control. 🤔

That said, his film clips bring back some precious memories for me of Christmas Past in the 1960s and 70s… and all my family are gone now… “AIDS”, Old Age, Cancer… I’m the last one. It’s a bit eerie sometimes. 😢