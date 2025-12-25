Resonet in Laudibus

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript11Resonet in LaudibusMichael PraetoriusCapt. Roy HarknessDec 25, 202511ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksCapt. Roy Harkness’ SubstackSubscribeAuthorsCapt. Roy HarknessRecent PostsThe Absolute State of Christmas in 20256 hrs ago • Capt. Roy HarknessBondi Beach, Venezuela WMDs, UBI Control System & the Super Flu ScriptDec 22 • Capt. Roy HarknessRudolph the Jewish ReindeerDec 21 • Capt. Roy HarknessThe Night Trump Saved ChristmasDec 20 • Capt. Roy HarknessDress Rehearsal for Christmas Eve Performance...Dec 15 • Capt. Roy HarknessHonest Government Ad | Australian Children Social Media BanDec 11 • Capt. Roy HarknessMy Favourite JewsDec 11 • Capt. Roy Harkness