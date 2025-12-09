“Pur ti miro, Pur ti godo”

Some time in the last 10 years I discovered on YouTube an amazing version of Monteverdi’s “L’incoronazione di Poppea” from France’s “TV Cinq” (now “TV5Monde”) set in Medieval Japan... 🤔 When I sat down to watch it a day or two later it was of course gone, as so often happens with YouTube presentations. Copyright violation this time, as opposed to their usual heavy-handed censorship, and thus began my quest for a decent YouTube capture tool.

Poppea as imagined in a 16th-Century Painting

“L’incoronazione di Poppea” — one of the earliest operas ever written — was first performed in the year of Monteverdi’s death, 1643. Poppea dumps her erstwhile lover Ottone, seizes Nero’s heart, steals him from his wife Ottavia, plots and achieves Seneca’s death by suicide, and the opera ends with Nero and Poppea’s rapturous love duet… As is usual on Planet Earth, virtue is punished, greed is rewarded, evil triumphs.

Still, pretty dark stuff, even given it was written in Renaissance Italy, where Pope Alexander VI’s illegitimate son Cesare Borgia, Duke of Romagna, Cardinal Deacon, Condottiero — and dead of syphilis at 31 — was Leonardo’s model for our Lord and Savior…

I suppose I should conclude the historical Nero and Poppea were two of the most unpleasant characters in Roman history, which would really take some doing; Poppea died when several months pregnant, Nero kicked her in her stomach in a rage; later he himself, unable to commit suicide in the face of massive rebellion, compelled his secretary Epaphroditus to do the deed…