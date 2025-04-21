Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
bigfatpop's avatar
bigfatpop
Apr 21

Many years ago, I watched Deliver Us from Evil. I was so enraged after, I called my brother, a deacon in the Catholic church, and told him I wanted to skull fuck his pope with a power drill. The conversation went downhill after that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Capt. Roy Harkness
Laura Noncomplier's avatar
Laura Noncomplier
Apr 21

He was not my pope and I agree that he was a bad man, even an antipope but the Catholic Church is not evil. She is the bride of Christ. He promised to be with us and the church until the end of time. He undoubtedly formed the Church, his rock under St Peter. If you believe what you say about the Church then you are no follower of Christ ⚔️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies by Capt. Roy Harkness and others
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Capt. Roy Harkness
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture